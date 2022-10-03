ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

FWP to release more pheasants before season opens

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
Montana Firefighters Convention gets underway Thursday in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Firefighters Convention gets underway at the Copper King Hotel in Butte on Thursday. Nationally known specialists will speak about recruitment, retention and leadership. Firefighters also will get hands-on training, and see the latest equipment. The public will have a chance to see all kinds...
MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
Highlands College holds Trades and Technology day

BUTTE, Mont. — Thursday marked Highlands College of Montana Tech’s annual Trades and Technology Day. Nearly 300 high school students from across the region arrived by bus and when they stepped foot in butte, they had the opportunity to speak with 20 industry partners. The day began with...
Anaconda hosting Oktoberfest celebration Saturday

BUTTE, Mont. — This weekend in the Smelter City, there will be a wide-ranging Oktoberfest celebration. The event is a collaboration between Discover Anaconda and the Copper Village Museum and Art Center. Festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a brewfest starting at 2 p.m. Attendance...
