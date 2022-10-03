Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
FWP to release more pheasants before season opens
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
NBCMontana
Montana Firefighters Convention gets underway Thursday in Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Firefighters Convention gets underway at the Copper King Hotel in Butte on Thursday. Nationally known specialists will speak about recruitment, retention and leadership. Firefighters also will get hands-on training, and see the latest equipment. The public will have a chance to see all kinds...
NBCMontana
Montana Historical Society temporarily closes 2 galleries as construction continues
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will temporarily close two galleries due to construction. The popular Charles M. Russell Gallery and the Lobby Gallery will remain open during construction on the Montana Heritage Center. The cost of the construction is $81.4 million. The Heritage Center is anticipated to...
NBCMontana
MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
NBCMontana
Highlands College holds Trades and Technology day
BUTTE, Mont. — Thursday marked Highlands College of Montana Tech’s annual Trades and Technology Day. Nearly 300 high school students from across the region arrived by bus and when they stepped foot in butte, they had the opportunity to speak with 20 industry partners. The day began with...
Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard
Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.
NBCMontana
Anaconda hosting Oktoberfest celebration Saturday
BUTTE, Mont. — This weekend in the Smelter City, there will be a wide-ranging Oktoberfest celebration. The event is a collaboration between Discover Anaconda and the Copper Village Museum and Art Center. Festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a brewfest starting at 2 p.m. Attendance...
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
NBCMontana
Powell Co. football coach suspended after interview on school weaknesses
A football head coach was suspended this week after an interview where he spoke on things he says need to change in the school system in Powell County. Wardens coach Andrew Verlanic sat down with Deer Lodge News Network Wednesday night to discuss areas the school district is lacking in order to attract student athletes.
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
