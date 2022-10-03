ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Man Faces Slew Of Charges Following Police Pursuit In Busti

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading officers on a police pursuit in the Town of Busti last week. Lakewood-Busti Police report Jeremy Brumfield allegedly stole a utility trailer. When officers tried to stop Brumfield after locating his vehicle on Winch Road, he allegedly fled.
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend

There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
Beach Glass and Arts Festival Begins

If you are looking to get a jump start on some Christmas shopping, the Beach Glass and Arts festival kicked off on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. The two-day event features jewelers, sculptors, painters, wood workers, photographers and authors. There's also antique collectors, beach glass collectors and lectures along with live music.
From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken

The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
Peek’n Peak Resort’s 34th Annual Fall Fest Kicks Off this Weekend

CLYMER, NY (Erie News Now) – This weekend kicks off the Peek’n Peak Resort’s 34th annual Fall Fest. There’s a plethora of activities to keep visitors busy. Festivities start at 11am Saturday, they’ll go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Same time frame for next weekend.
