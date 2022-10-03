Read full article on original website
Jamestown Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill A Victim During A Domestic Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man is accused of threatening to kill a victim during a domestic dispute on the city’s southside. Officers with Jamestown Police arrested Nathan Ernewein on Wednesday afternoon. It is alleged Ernewein threatened to kill a person and damaged their vehicle.
Man Faces Slew Of Charges Following Police Pursuit In Busti
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading officers on a police pursuit in the Town of Busti last week. Lakewood-Busti Police report Jeremy Brumfield allegedly stole a utility trailer. When officers tried to stop Brumfield after locating his vehicle on Winch Road, he allegedly fled.
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
County Council, Residents Frustrated with Miscommunication at Council Meeting
Both Erie County Council, and Erie residents left Friday's 5 p.m. meeting frustrated and confused, following what was supposed to be a meeting to advance discussions on how to use Erie County's American Rescue Plan money. "Certain elements of council want more detail," said Brian Shank of District 5, following...
Mayor Schember Hopes to Move Forward with Former Miller Bros. Property Purchase
The City of Erie is continuing to eye the potential purchase of the former Miller Bros. property on State St. The former lawn equipment company closed last August after more than 90 years in business. If purchased by the city, the building will be transformed into a new public safety...
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
Beach Glass and Arts Festival Begins
If you are looking to get a jump start on some Christmas shopping, the Beach Glass and Arts festival kicked off on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. The two-day event features jewelers, sculptors, painters, wood workers, photographers and authors. There's also antique collectors, beach glass collectors and lectures along with live music.
From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken
The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
Peek’n Peak Resort’s 34th Annual Fall Fest Kicks Off this Weekend
CLYMER, NY (Erie News Now) – This weekend kicks off the Peek’n Peak Resort’s 34th annual Fall Fest. There’s a plethora of activities to keep visitors busy. Festivities start at 11am Saturday, they’ll go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Same time frame for next weekend.
