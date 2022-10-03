Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
US 701 bridge work to create temporary closures in Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — NC Department of Transportation said the US 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will briefly close for about two weeks, so crews can safely transport the girders for the new bridge. The contractor for the NC Department of Transportation constructing the new bridge will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BCC introduces students to new career possibilities on Manufacturing Day
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The manufacturing industry never looked so good. That’s something high school students from across Brunswick County learned first-hand today as part of Manufacturing Day 2022. Hosted by Brunswick Community College (BCC), the event is designed to inform and excite students about the manufacturing industry...
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County organizations help Florida Ian victims
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to make landfall after Katrina. A lot of organizations have focused their efforts on Florida, as it continues to recover, and people in the Cape Fear may be eager to help. When Hurricane Florence hit...
WECT
‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners chairman called an emergency session Wednesday afternoon to fill the position following Sheriff Jody Greene’s suspension from office. Commissioner Giles (Buddy) Byrd made a motion to appoint Bill Rogers, who used to be a trooper with the North...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington completes section of Front Street construction
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a lengthy road construction project along Front Street is finally nearing completion. This comes after extensive negative feedback from business owners along the street who claim the months of construction has hurt their foot traffic. The City of Wilmington says one block of...
WECT
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County NAACP chapter has announced a community meeting in reference to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association Building on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. Last week, audio recordings depicting Greene making racist comments were revealed to the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
District Attorney asks Sheriff Jody Greene to resign over alleged racially-charged comments
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County District Attorney, Jon David, is calling on Sheriff Jody Greene to resign from his position following alleged racially-charged remarks. David wrote a letter to Greene Monday, formally requesting his resignation as Sheriff of Columbus County. The letter goes into detail behind...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfront Park touts successful first year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is touting a successful first fiscal year for Riverfront Park, since it opened in July of 2021. This past year, Wilmington’s Riverfront Park hosted more than thirty events, including concerts, civic events, and rentals. Around 125,000 people visited the park for...
NC sheriff rejects calls to resign from DA, others after his racist remarks
The district attorney has urged Jody Greene to “make the honorable decision to resign.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW begins October COVID booster, flu vaccine clinics
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — COVID boosters are now available on the campus of UNCW. The COVID shots are available to community members as well as students, faculty and staff. Those interested in receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can drop by DePaolo Hall (2nd floor) without an appointment on the following dates:
WECT
District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has sent a letter to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene requesting his resignation after audio recordings of Greene making racist remarks in a telephone conversations were made public. David confirmed to WECT that he sent the letter to Greene on Monday,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling land without owner’s permission
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Friends to host fundraiser in memory of domestic violence murder victim in Oak Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter is speaking out following two separate domestic violence incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other this past weekend. Hope Harbor Home says it is alarmed about the two separate incidents that occurred October 1 and October 2 in...
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic Wilmington cemetery receives special recognition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After a year and a half of hard work and dedication from local volunteers, a historic cemetery received a special piece of recognition. The Historic Wilmington Foundation presented and unveiled a plaque on Saturday morning during a special ceremony as part of its Annual Preservation Weekend and the 2022 East Wilmington Community Day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter October 7, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Having played 2 games in 5 days, our kids are tired but there was great action Friday on the gridiron. See it all below!
