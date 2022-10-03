ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

US 701 bridge work to create temporary closures in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — NC Department of Transportation said the US 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will briefly close for about two weeks, so crews can safely transport the girders for the new bridge. The contractor for the NC Department of Transportation constructing the new bridge will...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

BCC introduces students to new career possibilities on Manufacturing Day

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The manufacturing industry never looked so good. That’s something high school students from across Brunswick County learned first-hand today as part of Manufacturing Day 2022. Hosted by Brunswick Community College (BCC), the event is designed to inform and excite students about the manufacturing industry...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
City
Castle Hayne, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County organizations help Florida Ian victims

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to make landfall after Katrina. A lot of organizations have focused their efforts on Florida, as it continues to recover, and people in the Cape Fear may be eager to help. When Hurricane Florence hit...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s Riverfest draws thousands to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington completes section of Front Street construction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a lengthy road construction project along Front Street is finally nearing completion. This comes after extensive negative feedback from business owners along the street who claim the months of construction has hurt their foot traffic. The City of Wilmington says one block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverfront Park touts successful first year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is touting a successful first fiscal year for Riverfront Park, since it opened in July of 2021. This past year, Wilmington’s Riverfront Park hosted more than thirty events, including concerts, civic events, and rentals. Around 125,000 people visited the park for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW begins October COVID booster, flu vaccine clinics

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — COVID boosters are now available on the campus of UNCW. The COVID shots are available to community members as well as students, faculty and staff. Those interested in receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can drop by DePaolo Hall (2nd floor) without an appointment on the following dates:
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling land without owner’s permission

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historic Wilmington cemetery receives special recognition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After a year and a half of hard work and dedication from local volunteers, a historic cemetery received a special piece of recognition. The Historic Wilmington Foundation presented and unveiled a plaque on Saturday morning during a special ceremony as part of its Annual Preservation Weekend and the 2022 East Wilmington Community Day.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The 5th Quarter October 7, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Having played 2 games in 5 days, our kids are tired but there was great action Friday on the gridiron. See it all below!
LELAND, NC

