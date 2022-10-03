ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October

Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Despite a preference for diversification, Buffett keeps 41% of Berkshire's portfolio in Apple. Chevron's price growth and dividend yield have caught Buffett's eye in recent months. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Carmax#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

How I'd Invest $10,000 Today

Camping World Holdings, ExxonMobil, and Curaleaf Holdings can give you a diverse portfolio to help balance your overall risk. Investors are better off putting the bulk of their money in income-generating investments, some of which are paying incredibly attractive yields right now. However, investors also should leave some room to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 COLA: The Big Announcement Is Just Days Away

For months, seniors on Social Security have been eagerly awaiting news of a 2023 COLA. While we'll have a more definitive answer within a week, here's a ballpark of what seniors may be looking at. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Aristocrat With a 6% Yield Is a Screaming Bargain Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investors are understandably worried. The economy is facing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Help You Retire Early?

Shiba Inu's recovery won't be based on the Greater Fool Theory, but on the Greater Faith Theory. There's no shortage of conviction as the Shiba Inu social media community remains vibrant. Shiba Inu's developers always keep things interesting with frequent updates and an intriguing metaverse angle. You’re reading a free...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

Because of that, it will require more infrastructure, like pipelines, to provide it with additional fuel. This outlook suggests that large pipeline companies should have the fuel to continue paying attractive dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

A miserable year for Wall Street is providing ample opportunity for investors to go shopping. Short-term headwinds won't alter the long-run growth trajectories for these fast-paced stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead

Shiba Inu soared last year -- but its limited use cases make it an ultra-risky bet. Ethereum has shown its strength in the world of cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Value investing is a proven strategy that can lead to great returns. Market downturns provide plenty of opportunities to find industry leaders selling at attractive valuatons. Winnebago Industries and Mattel are showing resiliency in this economy and trade at low price-to-earnings ratios. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Cheniere Energy Partners is paying exceptional dividends with some modest upside in the future. A high-yield dividend in renewable fuels sounds great, but the business doesn't match the story. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU)

You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sohu.com Company Info. A premier Internet media company providing millions of Chinese...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Utstarcom Holdings Corp

The Company designs, manufactures and sells telecommunications infrastructure, handsets and customer premise equipment and provide services associated with their installation, operation, and maintenance. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about UTSI. cibient (< 20) Submitted: 5/31/2012...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks That Could Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations

The outlook for commercial aviation and defense spending is improving. Agriscience stocks offer a recession-resistant investment option. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR)

You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tootsie Roll Industries Company Info. The Company is engaged in the manufacture...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy