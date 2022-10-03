Read full article on original website
DeSantis praises Floridians' resilience during Hurricane Ian recovery update
NOKOMIS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference with various emergency officials Thursday afternoon as Florida works to recover from the impact of Hurricane Ian. He was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
Sanibel Island hoping to rebuild after Hurricane Ian brings damage
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanibel Island was one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian. The only road on the island has collapsed and won't be repaired for some time. It's one thing to see the aerial footage of the Sanibel causeway partially wiped out by Hurricane Ian.
FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
Osceola County displaced residents wait for flooding to recede after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been quiet in a St. Cloud neighborhood as homes still sit underwater after Hurricane Ian. Bea Bridges has watched her neighbors in the Jade Isle Mobile Home Park leave their things behind. She didn't think they'd be gone for this long. "Really hurt, but...
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
Seminole County begins to collect debris from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started its debris removal and collection on Thursday. Debris is a common observation in so many Central Florida neighborhoods. "Our roads are piled up with debris, it's sometimes hard to get in and out of the driveway," Kenyon Coson, a resident said.
'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis
Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
WATCH: Drone video shows hurricane damage in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A drone video taken Thursday showed hurricane damage in Fort Myers Beach. Fort Myers Beach was among the areas devastated by Hurricane Ian.
Cooler temps, dry forecast
Today is another dry and warm afternoon in Central Florida. Not much will be happening through the weekend, but it does look like we’ll start to see some rain make a return next week.
Teen has close call after wood board pierces through her windshield while driving
DERBY, Kan. — An 18-year-old from Kansas was driving home from school when a wooden board flew into her front windshield. Michael Jones, a good Samaritan, was on his way to work when he turned around to help the 18-year-old. "Saw her jeep as it was just stopping on...
St. Cloud High student arrested for fighting police officer, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy who attends St. Cloud High was arrested Thursday for battery on a police officer, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. Police said a fight broke out between two students at school. When one of the school resource officers went to break up the fight, officers said a third student grabbed the officer by the torso. According to St. Cloud police, the officer and the accused teen came to the ground, but the student kept fighting and resisting.
