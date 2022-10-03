ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

Related
WESH

DeSantis praises Floridians' resilience during Hurricane Ian recovery update

NOKOMIS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference with various emergency officials Thursday afternoon as Florida works to recover from the impact of Hurricane Ian. He was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households

After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Seminole County begins to collect debris from Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started its debris removal and collection on Thursday. Debris is a common observation in so many Central Florida neighborhoods. "Our roads are piled up with debris, it's sometimes hard to get in and out of the driveway," Kenyon Coson, a resident said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis

Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

﻿Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WESH

Cooler temps, dry forecast

Today is another dry and warm afternoon in Central Florida. Not much will be happening through the weekend, but it does look like we’ll start to see some rain make a return next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

St. Cloud High student arrested for fighting police officer, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy who attends St. Cloud High was arrested Thursday for battery on a police officer, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. Police said a fight broke out between two students at school. When one of the school resource officers went to break up the fight, officers said a third student grabbed the officer by the torso. According to St. Cloud police, the officer and the accused teen came to the ground, but the student kept fighting and resisting.
SAINT CLOUD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy