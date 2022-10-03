ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy who attends St. Cloud High was arrested Thursday for battery on a police officer, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. Police said a fight broke out between two students at school. When one of the school resource officers went to break up the fight, officers said a third student grabbed the officer by the torso. According to St. Cloud police, the officer and the accused teen came to the ground, but the student kept fighting and resisting.

