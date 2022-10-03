ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Arnold, PA
Arnold, PA
Crime & Safety
Tribune-Review

Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store

A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight Wednesday.
DELMONT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Convenience Store#Business Owner
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tribune-Review

Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial

The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police officer punched woman at rock concert: reports

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face during a heavy metal concert, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Citing a criminal complaint, WPXI said that Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at a Five Finger Death Punch concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake

A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy