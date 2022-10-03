Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
Pittsburgh police investigating armed robbery of convenience store
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were called to the 4900 block of Penn Avenue in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 7:15 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store. Two males entered the store and threatened employees with guns before stealing cash and cigarettes, according...
Butler man stormed onto school bus and threatened students, police say
Butler police arrested a city man Thursday evening after they say he got onto a school bus and threatened students earlier in the day. Police said an officer stopped Clifford Jenkins Anderson, 43, while he was driving and arrested him without incident. In Anderson’s arrest papers, police said a school...
Over 100 people turn out to find missing woman out of Frazer Township
CHESWICK, Pa. — Over 100 people are helping in a search effort for a woman reported missing out of Frazer Township. According to police, 59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen on Sept. 11. Harbison’s daughter has made multiple attempts to contact her before requesting a welfare check, officials said....
Pa. man boards school bus, threatening students and using profanity: report
Talk about a weird way to start the school day. According to WTAE, police in the city of Butler, Butler County, said a man boarded a school bus Thursday morning and then threatened students and used profanity. It happened around 7 a.m. when the man allegedly boarded the Valley Lines...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Man Scams Friend Out of Nearly $10K, Hires Him at Fake Business
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a Punxsy man accused of scamming his lifelong friend out of nearly $10,000.00 and hiring him for a job that didn’t exist. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Cory Easton Geer, of...
Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store
A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight Wednesday.
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
Family reacts to justifiable homicide ruling in Monongahela man’s death
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The Washington County district attorney said the case is closed in July’s officer-involved shooting of Cody Bennett, but the family still has a lot of questions — especially since the first time they heard these new details was at the same time the public heard them.
Pittsburgh Police officer accused of assaulting EMT at Star Lake
The arrest report says Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at the Five Finger Death Punch concert and medics say Kulow was being aggressive and uncooperative as they tried to treat his girlfriend.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew alerts Pittsburgh police to vehicle and body in Allegheny River
A dead body was found in a submerged car in the Allegheny River in the area adjacent to Acrisure Stadium Saturday afternoon, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. A film crew discovered a submerged vehicle and a male body in the river and alerted Pittsburgh police just before 1 p.m. The...
Pa. woman arrested for leaving 2 children alone in vehicle at Walmart parking lot: report
A western Pennsylvania woman was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, according to a story from KDKA. Augusta Goll, 41, of Monessen, was taken into custody outside a Walmart store in West...
Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial
The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
Pa. police officer punched woman at rock concert: reports
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face during a heavy metal concert, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Citing a criminal complaint, WPXI said that Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at a Five Finger Death Punch concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County.
One dead, one injured in South Side shooting
Police were called for gunfire around the East Evergreen Avenue area, but police confirmed that the homicide happened at a nearby location.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake
A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
15-year-old arrested and charged in Kennywood triple shooting
A feud between two groups of teenagers that has left several Mon Valley communities plagued by gunfire culminated in the shooting that wounded three people at Kennywood last month, Allegheny County detectives said Thursday.
Injured Teen Revealed As 1 Of 2 Shooters At Pennsylvania Amusement Park: Police
One of the three people who were shot at a popular Pennsylvania amusement park on Saturday, Sept. 24, turns out to be one of the shooters, authorities announced on Thursday, Oct. 6. Darryl Pirl, 15, of West Mifflin, was on juvenile probation when he illegally obtained a gun, brought it...
