ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, FL

Callaway tackles Cherry Street flooding

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXe6x_0iKYvNKF00

CALLAWAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Flooding, bumpy roads and worn-out sidewalks are what residents have been used to while driving on Cherry Street in Callaway.

But not for much longer.

And for the past four years, city officials have been working on plans that will fix the road.

“It is really our main thoroughfare and it is in need of being repaved, it’s bumpy,” Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson said.

After six months of putting bids out, commissioners awarded the bid to American Sand during Tuesday’s meeting.

The $10 million Cherry Street project will go from Star Avenue to Tyndall Parkway.

FCSO hosting hurricane supply drive for Lee County

The project will improve drainage issues that cause flooding in the area and will give residents a new sidewalk to walk on.

The city has resurfaced the street many times, but flooding is still an issue.

This major project will include repaving, resurfacing, and fixing the drainage system.

“The road floods so this could take care of that because we did discover the drainage system would either need to be drastically repaired or completely replaced,” Henderson said. “It was going to cost almost as much to repair it as it would to replace it. The commission opted to bite the bullet and we are going to replace all of the drainage.”

The funding from the project will come from the Florida Department of Transportation, ARPA, state infrastructure money and grant funding.

“I have been pushing and pushing for this because it has been needed for so long so I am so happy that we finally awarded the bid,” Henderson said. “I’ll be ecstatic to see construction start.”

City officials expect to begin construction after Callaway’s Veterans Day Parade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Panama City street will be getting a makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a construction project for Cherry Street Wednesday morning. The first phase of the project is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund and the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax. Panama...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. first responders aid Hurricane Ian survivors

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff deployed fire rescue crews to Southwest Florida just a day after Hurricane Ian struck the state. The deputies and firefighters are providing relief to local first responders, many of them still dealing with their own damaged or lost homes. Currently, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callaway, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

School district responds to bonfire explosion

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a bonfire that exploded Wednesday night at Mosley High School. The incident happened a little before 7:00, with several hundred students, staff, and parents looking on. The bonfire at Mosley High School is an annual tradition that dates back several years. One […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
VERNON, FL
getthecoast.com

FWB’s City Manager is moving on

The Crestview City Clerk’s Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 Mea Retha Coleman Crestview Citizen of the Year Award through Dec. 1. To qualify, nominees should be a resident of Crestview or have a heavily vested interest for a minimum of 12 months in the betterment of the city, not motivated by their job or political interests.
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Cherry Street#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#American Sand#Fcso
WMBB

Local sheriff’s office dropped off supplies in Fort Myers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith and several of his deputies just returned from an overnight trip to the Fort Myers area. They took three semi-tractor trailers filled with relief supplies. One was filled with bags of ice, another was filled with supplies that were donated. A third truck was full […]
FORT MYERS, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Firefighters contained 125-acre blaze in Gulf County

UPDATE 8:40 P.M. EST PORT. ST. JOE, Fla. (The Port St. Joe Star) — The Indian Pass wildfire is now reported to be 100% contained. UPDATE 8 P.M. EST PORT. ST. JOE, Fla. (The Port St. Joe Star) — Representatives from the Florida Forest Service now report that the fire is 70% contained. All structures […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay shuts out Marianna, stays undefeated at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a defensive battle, the Bay football team earned a 14-0 home shutout over Marianna on Friday night. Bay improves to 5-1 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 14. Marianna falls to 1-5 and will visit Gadsden County on Friday, October 14.
MARIANNA, FL
mypanhandle.com

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Dexter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Dexter, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This beautiful hound mix is about a year old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control...
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WJHG-TV

Hospitals expanding in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new healthcare facility has made its way to Bay County. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Physicians Partners - Primary Care is now accepting new patients. The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Panama City Beach. The move is the first step in a partnership with the St. Joe Company and FSU College of Medicine.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

BCSO Sheriff Tommy Ford returns from Hurricane Ian response

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford is back from his trip down to South Florida. He said it had been a long almost full week serving the community hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. But he also said it was an honor to help those who were there for the Panhandle during […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hurricane Ian donation efforts growing in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A large semi truck parked at Destin’s Marler Parking lot with 10 pallets of donated goods made its way south Wednesday night to a damaged Florida coast. Donation organizer Damien Callais spent this week down in the Hurricane Ian devastation. “First of all, it is complete devastation, it’s incredible,” said Callais. “It […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Jackson County teens bringing relief to farmers hit by Ian

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local farmers in Jackson County are helping their own in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They are organizing targeted relief efforts for Southwest Florida ranchers and farmers affected by the storm. Garrison Glass and Bud Basford are just 18 years old. They have organized their own relief drive all by […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Breezy & dry weekend, fire danger stays high

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – High pressure pushes in behind a cold front this weekend, changing up the dry & calm conditions. Saturday morning, if you are on the beach or out of the boat you’ll notice much breezier conditions, with sustained northerly flow from 10-20 mph. The windiness is not expected to subside throughout the weekend but will lower by about 5-10 mph on Sunday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Fire contained after explosion at Mosley homecoming

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An explosion inside a bonfire was not part of the festivities at Mosley High School’s Homecoming Wednesday night. District leaders said the explosion was caused from inside the fire and was immediately contained by deputies and firefighters. The school has this event every year and used the same procedures to […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City held their second Hispanic Heritage Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Panama City community gathered on Saturday afternoon for the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Panama City Quality of Life was the main organizer to put together the festival along with the community partners, businesses, and over 50 volunteers. “We have been planning for almost an […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy