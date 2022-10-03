Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Interim coach will lead Royal Oak football on Friday, amid investigation into inappropriate language used by first-year head coach
Amid an investigation into inappropriate language used in addressing his team, first-year Royal Oak football coach Dustyn Truitt will not be leading the Ravens when they play Troy on Friday night, but the game will be held, as scheduled. Junior varsity coach Collin Campbell will be the interim head coach,...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion football
The Clarkston Wolves defeated the Lake Orion Dragons 45-41 in the OAA Red match-up played on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Lake Orion.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: ‘Wrecking Ball’ Niko Krall wreaking havoc for Novi football squad
Novi’s Niko Krall is nicknamed the “Wrecking Ball” because he causes so much destruction on the football field. There’s nothing subtle about Oakland County’s leading tackler. The Wildcats’ senior linebacker embodies the heart and soul of Novi’s hardworking 4-2 football team — his very presence...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 3 Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop championship
The No. 2-ranked team in Division 1, Novi Detroit Catholic Central hosted Division 2’s No. 3-ranked Cranes of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood for the Catholic High School League’s Bishop Division championship game on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The game went to two overtime periods, before the Shamrocks’ Ali Jaffer scored the game-winner for a 3-2 CC victory.
The Oakland Press
Ali Jaffer’s golden goal gives Catholic Central double-overtime win over Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop Division title game
NOVI — With as much pressure as the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks put on the defense in the first overtime period of Wednesday’s Catholic League Bishop Division championship game, you could almost tell it was coming. Still, when CC senior Ali Jaffer trickled in the game winner from...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 2 tennis regional at Birmingham Groves
Birmingham Seaholm topped the field at the Division 2 boys tennis regional at Birmingham Groves High School on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
