Photo gallery from No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 3 Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop championship

The No. 2-ranked team in Division 1, Novi Detroit Catholic Central hosted Division 2’s No. 3-ranked Cranes of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood for the Catholic High School League’s Bishop Division championship game on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The game went to two overtime periods, before the Shamrocks’ Ali Jaffer scored the game-winner for a 3-2 CC victory.
