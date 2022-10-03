ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmaker pushes to make victims’ rights clearer

By Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZQho_0iKYuuuF00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In 2017, 83% of Ohioans voted in favor of Marsy’s Law to protect victims’ rights, but now lawmakers are working on a bill to make sure the law is clear across the state.

House Bill 343 was introduced in 2021 and passed through the House with only one vote against it in May; now, the bill awaits hearings and a vote in the Senate.

“This is about helping victims enforce their rights, know their rights, throughout every stage of the criminal justice process,” Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering) said.

Grandview Heights asks voters to ratify bond issue for new city services building this fall

White’s HB 343 was introduced to align all the victim rights laws across the state.

“Not only do crime victims need to be told their rights proactively, but court systems and all the partners in the criminal justice system need to know what those rights are so they can adequately protect them,” White said.

On a Marsy’s Law victim voice page , some victims said they didn’t even get a chance to tell their side of the story when their offenders were being tried. Others said they felt alone in the system.

Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) worked on the bill as a ranking member of the Criminal Justice Committee. In a statement, he said, “Protecting the rights of crime victims is of the highest priority. That’s why House Bill 343 needs to be passed into law, so victims can get the protections and justice they deserve.”

“Whether you live in Cleveland or Columbus or Coshocton, you should be treated fairly and consistently as spelled out in our constitution,” White said.

White said even with HB 343, victims and victims’ loved ones will still have choices.

The Spectrum: Ohio’s governor, senate races heat up

“Some of these rights are guaranteed to all victims, some are opt-in, if they want to be notified, if they want to have certain provisions, but they have the right to be heard,” White said. “What happens if an arraignment is held, and you’re never given opportunity to speak into the system before bond is set? What happens if a defendant is convicted and you never had an opportunity to talk about the restitution you desired or talk about your side of the story?”

When the General Assembly goes back into session in November, White said she is ready to hit the ground running and get this bill passed as soon as possible.

“This is a priority bill for the victims of the state,” she said. “It’s a priority bill for legislatures. It’s time to get it done for the victims in this state.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Abortion in Ohio: Judge issues preliminary injunction against six-week ban

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — An Ohio judge indefinitely halted the enforcement of the state’s six-week abortion ban Friday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction in their lawsuit against Ohio’s Senate Bill 23, commonly known as the heartbeat law, which bans the procedure once fetal cardiac activity is detected […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain public-safety factors when determining bail. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gubernatorial candidates on supporting Ohio children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates participated in a forum by Groundwork Ohio on Thursday, answering questions on supporting children and childcare workers. Groundwork Ohio’s “Vote for Ohio Kids Leadership Forum” was not a debate. Rather, the candidates answered the same six questions, but hours apart. The questions were provided to each campaign ahead […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Grandview Heights, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

New Holland Jan. 6 Capitol rioter pleads guilty

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — A man from New Holland, Ohio, pled guilty on multiple charges related to taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Court documents from the D.C. attorney’s office state James Horning, 44, pled guilty Thursday to the following charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or […]
NEW HOLLAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dozens gather to promote women’s health in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of women took part in an event Saturday to promote a healthy lifestyle all while having some fun. It was a ride for health, racial equality, and womanhood as Women’s Freedom Ride614 was held in partnership with Uplift Her and The African American Male Wellness Agency, with the idea to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leland
NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide Children’s worker sues hospital for unpaid wages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has accused the hospital of failing to pay overtime wages and violating other labor laws. A class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Sept. 28 claims Nationwide Children’s regularly deducted mandatory meal breaks from employees’ pay despite those employees frequently being unable to take those […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grassley a ‘no’ on Graham’s 15-week abortion ban

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the most senior member of the Senate GOP conference, says he would vote against a national 15-week abortion ban sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that has caused a political headache for fellow Republicans.   “I would vote ‘no,’” Grassley said at a televised debate Thursday night with his Democratic election […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Crime#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ohioans#House#White S Hb 343
NBC4 Columbus

Makenzi Ridley shooting: CPD not ready to press charges

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — An Ohio judge indefinitely halted the enforcement of the state’s six-week abortion ban Friday. https://nbc4i.co/3RF3BS5. Pink diamond sells for $49.9M, breaks world record. Pink diamond sells for $49.9M, breaks world record. Truck full of cardboard boxes crashes on I-71 in …. Truck full of cardboard...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer.  The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot twice in the face in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been hospitalized after a shooting overnight Saturday in the South Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and found one man injured with a gunshot wound. A CPD detective on scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Day of the Dead honors victims of violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds made their way to Greenlawn Cemetery Saturday for the Day of the Dead Columbus Festival, the event’s 23rd year in Columbus. It is an educational and cultural experience where people have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Latin American tradition. Saturday’s festival featured more local food and art vendors than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fed, financial experts warn against student loan relief scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As borrowers prepare to apply for federal student loan forgiveness, financial experts and the federal government warn to watch out for scammers. U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 a student loan relief program that will provide debt relief to some borrowers with individual and household incomes under $125,000 and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Otterbein offers path to debt-free college experience

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Otterbein University will unveil a loan-free program for families to help students graduate debt-free. Beginning in the fall of 2023, Otterbein will offer full-time students who receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant a package of federal, state and Ohio scholarships and grants to cover the balance of their tuition costs. According […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy