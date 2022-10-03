ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

kptv.com

‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend cell phone store was damaged by an “intentionally caused” fire early Saturday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning in the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 Northeast Third Street. The flames were only...
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

A million pounds and counting

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
BEND, OR
97 Rock

The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon

I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
BEND, OR
Klamath Alerts

UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN

At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
CHEMULT, OR

