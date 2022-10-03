Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
kptv.com
‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend cell phone store was damaged by an “intentionally caused” fire early Saturday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning in the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 Northeast Third Street. The flames were only...
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
Fire tears through Madras apartment; cause under investigation
A fire heavily damaged a Madras apartment Thursday morning, prompting evacuation of residents and neighbors and a continued investigation into its cause, officials said. The post Fire tears through Madras apartment; cause under investigation appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
Fire heavily damages manufactured home in northeast Redmond
A fire heavily damaged a manufactured home in northeast Redmond early Saturday morning, officials said. The post Fire heavily damages manufactured home in northeast Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale
A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said. The post Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition
Two Bend men were shot during a dispute at a northeast Bend residence late Saturday night and were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend, police said. The post Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
nbc16.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
Tri-City Herald
Girl swimming in river finds human bones, and then cops find more, Oregon police say
A teen girl found skeletal remains while swimming in an Oregon river this summer, authorities said. Now police are trying to identify the human remains. The remains were found on Aug. 27 in the Deschutes River in Bend and confirmed to be human by the medical examiner’s office, Bend police said in a Sept. 27 news release.
centraloregondaily.com
A million pounds and counting
A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
Eric Patrick Koon Update – The person of interest in the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at approximately 9:45 PM, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on Highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Oregon State Police release details of apparent murder-suicide south of Redmond
A 45-year-old Redmond man was found fatally shot at a home south of Redmond Sunday morning and the 30-year-old suspect in the killing was found later in the day with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, Oregon State Police said. The post Oregon State Police release details of apparent murder-suicide south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon
I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN
At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
No. 1 Summit 35, No. 3 Bend 21: Storm fight off city rival Lava Bears in clash of 5A powers
By Mike Wilson | Photo by Soobum Im More than 35 years after a gubernatorial candidate called Bend “the middle of nowhere,” it was the center of Oregon Class 5A football Friday night, and No. 1 Summit got the upper hand in the debate over the strongest team in the city by posting a ...
