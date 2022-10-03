Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. Barbara was born on November 7, 1933, in New York City, daughter of Joseph and Maude (Rock) Betts. Her childhood...
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
wwnytv.com
Morse’s name to be added to National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters across the country are heading to Maryland for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. The event serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. This year, several Watertown firefighters including Chief Matt Timerman are taking the trip...
wwnytv.com
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/5/2022
On 10/05/2022 at about 11:43 a.m., Adam Levea was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third. Degree With Intent to Sell and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree With Intent to Sell following an investigation by the Oswego City Drug Task Force.
wwnytv.com
Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated...
wwnytv.com
Robbin J. Harris, 68, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robbin J. Harris, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York. She was born on June 13, 1954, in Massena, New York to the late William D. Joyce A. (Simmons) Harris. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School. She was a school cafeteria and hall monitor. Robbin is survived by her companion, James Stenoski; her sons, Richard Harris, and Aaron (Jessica) Harris, all of Carthage; her stepchildren Summer (Bruce) VanLuven, Adams Center; Kimberly (Paul) Shepherd, Evans Mills; and Larry Stenoski, Calcium. She is also survived by 5-grandchildren, Erin, Emma, Dylan, Isabella, and Aaron, along with many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking and cleaning, crocheting, and knitting. She also loved going for car rides and she adored her animals. Robbin is preceded in death by her parents and several siblings, Bonnie Harris, Kathy Harris, Clara Comb, and Hollis Harris. The service for Ms. Robbin J. Harris will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022, with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held privately in the St. James Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Memorial donations can be made in Robbin’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
wwnytv.com
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night. Fire, EMS and dive crews responded to County Route 125 in the Town of lyme for a sailboat that became stuck about 60 yards off shore. Crews were able...
wwnytv.com
Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
wwnytv.com
German flag raised at Watertown city hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday. German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany. Mayor Jeff Smith, and...
Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, faces possible 30-year sentence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has pleaded guilty to bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Carrie Wetherell, 44, of Watertown, pled guilty to one count of bank fraud in connection to a scheme to withdraw and spend benefits of a deceased relative, the Attorney’s Office confirmed. The […]
House of the Week: Owner enjoys a ‘simpler life’ at his 250-acre historic Parish farm
PARISH, N.Y. – Owner Hadwen Fuller can describe his Parish farmhouse and surrounding 250 acres in a single word.
wwnytv.com
Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of South State St., formerly of Campbell Street and Snell Road, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home, under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on...
wwnytv.com
John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
wwnytv.com
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
WKTV
Owner of Limekiln Contracting charged with harassment
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- Town of Webb police arrested business owner Charles Sauer, 38, of Inlet, on Tuesday for allegedly harassing another contractor. Police say Sauer, owner of Limekiln Contracting, repeatedly harassed another contractor over the phone since this past April. On Tuesday, Sauer allegedly followed the victim to...
wwnytv.com
Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say
DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
wwnytv.com
Watertown city council members try and persuade Mix to stay on as city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown council members sat down earlier this week, trying to persuade outgoing City Manager Ken Mix to stay on the job. “Lisa and I sat down together Tuesday, and had a really frank discussion of his needs, and some of his issues,” said council member Patrick Hickey.
cnyhomepage.com
Man held in Oneida County prison allegedly assaults officers
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff is reporting that an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has been charged with felonies after two separate incidents of physical violence against officers. According to the Sheriff, the first incident occurred on September 22nd when 29-year-old Raheem Thompson of...
