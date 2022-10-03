ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

wwnytv.com

Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. Barbara was born on November 7, 1933, in New York City, daughter of Joseph and Maude (Rock) Betts. Her childhood...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Morse’s name to be added to National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters across the country are heading to Maryland for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. The event serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. This year, several Watertown firefighters including Chief Matt Timerman are taking the trip...
WATERTOWN, NY
Lewis County, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/5/2022

On 10/05/2022 at about 11:43 a.m., Adam Levea was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third. Degree With Intent to Sell and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree With Intent to Sell following an investigation by the Oswego City Drug Task Force.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Robbin J. Harris, 68, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robbin J. Harris, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York. She was born on June 13, 1954, in Massena, New York to the late William D. Joyce A. (Simmons) Harris. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School. She was a school cafeteria and hall monitor. Robbin is survived by her companion, James Stenoski; her sons, Richard Harris, and Aaron (Jessica) Harris, all of Carthage; her stepchildren Summer (Bruce) VanLuven, Adams Center; Kimberly (Paul) Shepherd, Evans Mills; and Larry Stenoski, Calcium. She is also survived by 5-grandchildren, Erin, Emma, Dylan, Isabella, and Aaron, along with many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking and cleaning, crocheting, and knitting. She also loved going for car rides and she adored her animals. Robbin is preceded in death by her parents and several siblings, Bonnie Harris, Kathy Harris, Clara Comb, and Hollis Harris. The service for Ms. Robbin J. Harris will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022, with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held privately in the St. James Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Memorial donations can be made in Robbin’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night. Fire, EMS and dive crews responded to County Route 125 in the Town of lyme for a sailboat that became stuck about 60 yards off shore. Crews were able...
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

German flag raised at Watertown city hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday. German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany. Mayor Jeff Smith, and...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of South State St., formerly of Campbell Street and Snell Road, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home, under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Route 11 reopened after Friday crash

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
CANTON, NY
WKTV

Owner of Limekiln Contracting charged with harassment

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- Town of Webb police arrested business owner Charles Sauer, 38, of Inlet, on Tuesday for allegedly harassing another contractor. Police say Sauer, owner of Limekiln Contracting, repeatedly harassed another contractor over the phone since this past April. On Tuesday, Sauer allegedly followed the victim to...
INLET, NY
wwnytv.com

Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say

DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
DENMARK, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man held in Oneida County prison allegedly assaults officers

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff is reporting that an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has been charged with felonies after two separate incidents of physical violence against officers. According to the Sheriff, the first incident occurred on September 22nd when 29-year-old Raheem Thompson of...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

