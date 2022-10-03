ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

Teen sentenced to 8 years after 2021 Van Zandt County fatal crash

By Sage Sowels
 5 days ago

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — An East Texas teen was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Monday for the December 2021 crash that killed 18-year-old Taylor Raper in Van Zandt County.

17-year-old arrested, charged with manslaughter after allegedly swerving into opposite lane in fatal crash

Alfonso Medina, of Canton, was sentenced to 8 years in prison in the 294th District Court of Van Zandt County.

Initial reports said that Medina, who was 17 at the time, was going west on FM 1651 and recognized Raper, an acquaintance who was driving in the opposite direction. DPS said Medina hit Raper’s car after swerving over the center stripe “in an attempt to scare her.”

According to information presented in court, Medina did not have a driver’s license at the time of the crash.

