Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Hosts Kubota Partnership Ribbon-Cutting Event
To celebrate Lake Land College’s new partnership with Kubota, representatives from both places participated in a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, Oct. 4. Students in the Diesel & Ag Power program at Lake Land College now have the option to earn up to eight Kubota Tech Certifications via Kubota equipment and principles incorporated into the existing Diesel & Ag Power courses.
Effingham Radio
Jay A. Kersey, 69
Jay A. Kersey, 69, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Effingham after a three-year battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Jay will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Effingham Radio
Daisy Marie Fry, 85
Daisy Marie Fry, 85, of Stewardson, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Brookstone Estates in Effingham, IL. Daisy was born on February 24, 1937, in Havana, the daughter of Elmer and Lola (Mason) Cornwell. She married the love of her life, Billy Dean Fry, on August 25, 1957, and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage before his passing on May 15, 2022. Daisy touched many lives, young and old, during her years of teaching Sunday School and serving as a deaconess at the First Christian Church in Effingham. May she be smiling from heaven, pleased with the full and wonderful life she lived, and the many lives she so positively and beautifully touched. Daisy enjoyed art, flowers, cooking and doting on her family. She was a caring and attentive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
Effingham Radio
Jasper County to Hold Sealed Bid Auction on Properties Obtained Through Tax Deed Proceedings
Jasper County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the...
Effingham Radio
Paul A. Miller, 55
Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Health Department Announces 42 New COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6. Positive case demographics for this week are as follows:. Friday, September 30, 2022 to Thursday, October 6, 2022. Age Male Female. < 1 1 – < 10 –...
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Plan Commission to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham City Plan Commission is set to meet on Tuesday, October 11th at 6:00pm. Opening: Chairman Calls Meeting to Order; Roll Call; Pledge of Allegiance. Approve Minutes: Plan Commission Meeting Minutes (September 13, 2022) Preliminary & Final Plats: Lohman Subdivision. Site Plan: O’Reilly Auto Parts – 1000 W. Edgar...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Provides Update On Fayette Avenue Utility Work
Utility work will continue today at the intersection of Third Street (US 45) and Fayette Avenue. One lane will be closed. After this, work will continue down Fayette to 4th & 5th Street.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Steven L. Schreier of Beecher City for an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked. Steven was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48 year old Brandon E. Piotrowski...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In Identifying Individual
The Mattoon Police Department is needing assistance from the public in identifying the individual in the attached image. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department at 217-235-5451, or private message on Facebook. Individuals may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers.
Effingham Radio
Gas Prices Averaging Over $4/Gallon In Effingham, Local Areas Around The Same
Gas prices in Effingham are over $4 per gallon on average. The price at most gas stations in town is $4.19/gallon, but a few outliers are a little cheaper by a few cents. There have been two significant jumps in price in the last week or so, around the same time Hurricane Ian came through the Gulf and made landfall in Florida. There are also issues with certain refineries that may affect the price as well.
