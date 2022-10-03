ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, IL

Comments / 1

Related
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Hosts Kubota Partnership Ribbon-Cutting Event

To celebrate Lake Land College’s new partnership with Kubota, representatives from both places participated in a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, Oct. 4. Students in the Diesel & Ag Power program at Lake Land College now have the option to earn up to eight Kubota Tech Certifications via Kubota equipment and principles incorporated into the existing Diesel & Ag Power courses.
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Jay A. Kersey, 69

Jay A. Kersey, 69, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Effingham after a three-year battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Jay will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Daisy Marie Fry, 85

Daisy Marie Fry, 85, of Stewardson, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Brookstone Estates in Effingham, IL. Daisy was born on February 24, 1937, in Havana, the daughter of Elmer and Lola (Mason) Cornwell. She married the love of her life, Billy Dean Fry, on August 25, 1957, and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage before his passing on May 15, 2022. Daisy touched many lives, young and old, during her years of teaching Sunday School and serving as a deaconess at the First Christian Church in Effingham. May she be smiling from heaven, pleased with the full and wonderful life she lived, and the many lives she so positively and beautifully touched. Daisy enjoyed art, flowers, cooking and doting on her family. She was a caring and attentive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
STEWARDSON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Altamont, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Society
State
Arizona State
City
Altamont, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Effingham Radio

Paul A. Miller, 55

Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Health Department Announces 42 New COVID Cases

The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6. Positive case demographics for this week are as follows:. Friday, September 30, 2022 to Thursday, October 6, 2022. Age Male Female. < 1 1 – < 10 –...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham City Plan Commission to Meet Tuesday

The Effingham City Plan Commission is set to meet on Tuesday, October 11th at 6:00pm. Opening: Chairman Calls Meeting to Order; Roll Call; Pledge of Allegiance. Approve Minutes: Plan Commission Meeting Minutes (September 13, 2022) Preliminary & Final Plats: Lohman Subdivision. Site Plan: O’Reilly Auto Parts – 1000 W. Edgar...
EFFINGHAM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Charity#Altamont Grade School#Decodable Readers#K 4
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Steven L. Schreier of Beecher City for an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked. Steven was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48 year old Brandon E. Piotrowski...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In Identifying Individual

The Mattoon Police Department is needing assistance from the public in identifying the individual in the attached image. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department at 217-235-5451, or private message on Facebook. Individuals may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers.
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Gas Prices Averaging Over $4/Gallon In Effingham, Local Areas Around The Same

Gas prices in Effingham are over $4 per gallon on average. The price at most gas stations in town is $4.19/gallon, but a few outliers are a little cheaper by a few cents. There have been two significant jumps in price in the last week or so, around the same time Hurricane Ian came through the Gulf and made landfall in Florida. There are also issues with certain refineries that may affect the price as well.
EFFINGHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy