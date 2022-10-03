Read full article on original website
Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
The BamaCentral staff breaks down Alabama's close victory over Texas A&M.
Michael Mayer Sets Notre Dame All-Time Catches Mark
Notre Dame junior Michael Mayer set the Notre Dame all-time catches record for a tight end at Notre Dame
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State
Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
‘Bobby Wagner Saved Our Lives’ by Tackling Streaking Fan, Says Rams Teammate
Greg Gaines is coming to the defense of his teammate, fellow Los Angeles Rams defender Bobby Wagner, as the latter's hit on a field invader continues to stand as one of the most-talked-about moments of the NFL's Week 4 slate. In the midst of the Rams' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Wagner has earned praise for his handling an animal rights activist/protester who entered the playing field during the final stages of second-quarter action. The protestor was carrying a canister spewing pink smoke and was taken down by Wagner with the assistance of Takkarist McKinley.
Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Orchard Park without safety Terrell Edmunds, who has been downgraded to out for Week 5 due to a concussion. Edmunds left Week 4 in the second half after a hard hit on the sideline. He entered concussion protocol and was limited in practice throughout the week. He was scheduled to meet with an independent doctor to be cleared of protocol, but he was determined unready to play.
Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard showing off sharp passing through two preseason games
Andrew Nembhard was supposed to come in for a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers in late May, but weather hurdles got in the way. Instead, the team rescheduled the workout for mid-June, and with just eight days remaining before the NBA Draft, the Gonzaga product made it to the Circle City. The Pacers wanted to see him.
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome
Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
