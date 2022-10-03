ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The DEN Emporium in Elm Grove

Sometimes it takes a life-changing experience to give you the courage to go for your dream. That’s what happened for the owner of The DEN Emporium in Elm Grove. Brian Kramp is with the owner of this new local business that shares her love of all things home & interiors with a little help from some friends.
ELM GROVE, WI
UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed

OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. "We are Santa’s helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. "It’s really important to us that we get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything

MILWAUKEE - Are you in need of a great costume? Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything from Broadway productions and school plays to Halloween and cosplay. Christina Van Zelst is in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood with a look at what’s available this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
October fun in the Third Ward

MILWAUKEE - Fall is one of the best time to get out and explore outdoor activities. From live theater to a harvest festival, Jordan Dechambre with the Historic Third Ward Association shares what's up in the Ward in October.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Whitefish Bay police chases; Milwaukee man gets probation

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a pair of 2021 Whitefish Bay police chases has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Isaiah Wilson-Deberry, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Oct. 5 and was sentenced the same day. A charge of resisting an officer was dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Halloween pop-up bars in Milwaukee

Bars across Milwaukee are getting into the spooky spirit by transforming into a Halloween pop-up. From a spooky speakeasy to one that's an ode to ‘Hocus Pocus,’ Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some spots you should check out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Southbound WIS 100 weekend closure: 10 p.m. Friday- 5 a.m. Monday

MILWAUKEE - The Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 54-hour closure of southbound WIS 100 (Mayfair Road) starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Northbound WIS 100 will have lane restriction during this time. The closure will allow the construction of a major storm water sewer to be placed under the roadway.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kenosha girl loses parents, community organizes 'Katalina's Day'

KENOSHA, Wis. - A young girl is heartbroken after losing both of her parents this summer, but it's a young boy who is doing what he can to cheer her up. Katalina Shope, 7, and her grandmother, Vickie Hunt, just experienced a summer they will never forget. "One of the...
KENOSHA, WI
Don't miss out on these October events!

MILWAUKEE - Another month, another calendar stacked full of fun activities!. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with five can't-miss family activities to enjoy in October.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, headed for Boston

MILWAUKEE - After more than two decades in Milwaukee, the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan headed to Boston on Saturday, Oct. 8. For David Drake, the person who built the tall ship, it is heartbreaking. "I’m going to cry," Drake said. "Saying goodbye to an old friend." It was an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Miniature horse at UW-Whitewater, police capture safely

WHITEWATER, Wis - University of Wisconsin-Whitewater police captured a miniature horse that got loose on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5. Severus, the mini horse, apparently had so much fun on campus he didn't want to go home. The horse ran a lengthy tour around campus and was later caught with help of campus staff from UWW Health and Counseling, UWW Student Activities and Involvement, and other helpful citizens.
WHITEWATER, WI
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man

MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
MEQUON, WI
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
WAUWATOSA, WI
Jill Biden visiting Milwaukee Oct. 12

MILWAUKEE - First lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12. According to the White House, during her visit, she will speak with the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association (MTEA) of the National Education Association and visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools "Homework Diner."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brookfield house fire; Red Cross assisting residents

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday evening, Oct. 5 responded to the scene of a house fire on Iris Court near Lakeview Drive in Brookfield. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. All occupants and their dogs had exited the residence before arrival of fire department units. First arriving units...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI

