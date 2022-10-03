Read full article on original website
Nathan Paul Barr, 22, Moreauville
Funeral service for Nathan Paul Barr of Moreauville will begin at 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Burial & military honors will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Simmesport. Nathan Barr, age 22, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his home in Moreauville....
Alice Orlean Rush, 90, Deville
Services for Alice Orlean Rush will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Dr. Steve Speer, Brother Mike Belgard and Brother Jordan Belgard officiating. Burial will be Longview Baptist Church, Deville. The family requests visitation be held Saturday, October 8,...
Rose Marie "Pookie" Mayeux Low, Marksville native
With the bluest eyes in Baton Rouge, Rose Marie "Pookie" Mayeux Low, at the age of 79, passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2022. Rose was born in Marksville, LA on February 23, 1943, to Ola Decuir and Elsmere Mayeux. As a young adult, she moved to the big city of Baton Rouge where she remained until her passing. Although she worked various jobs during her life, her most important was being a mother and a grandmother. Her grandchildren, Harrison and Catherine Sofia, were the light of "Honey's " life as they affectionately called her. Rose was a devout member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Baton Rouge and Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed going to church and took great comfort in the sermons of Father Trey. A curious person, Rose always had many questions and absolutely enjoyed meeting new people. She talked to everyone; friends, family and even the person next to her in line. To know her was to love her. She is survived by her children, Brian Low of Baton Rouge and Susan Low (Bruno) of Austin, Texas. She leaves two cherished grandchildren, Harrison and Catherine. Special family members who brought much joy to her life are Harrison's mother Candy and her "son in law" Niels Linschoten who called her their 2nd Mom. Rose was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Donald Mayeaux. The family wishes to thank every person who exhibited kindness to her in the last 24 hours of her life especially her friend Melanie "Mel" Richard. A visitation will be held at Resthaven Gardens, Baton Rouge, on Friday March 11th from 5-8pm. Visitation at St. Jude Catholic Church on Highland Rd. on Saturday, March 12th from 10-11am with Mass immediately following from 11am-12pm.
Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville
Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
Ethel Mae Williams, 96, Mansura
Funeral service for Ethel Mae Williams of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at First Evening Star Baptist Church in Cottonport with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Little Zion Baptist Cemetery in Longbridge. Ethel Mae Williams, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, September...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.
Co-worker recalls last conversation with woman shot and killed by ex-husband
Its the day following three fatal shootings in Lafayette Parish and KLFY is learning more about the lives lost in this tragedy
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was...
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
Lafayette Police on the scene of a shooting on Tournoir St that left one dead
Police are investigating a shooting on Tournoir St. that happened Tuesday morning.
One injured after two separate shootings in Opelousas
Two shootings happened minutes apart Monday night in Opelousas, leaving one person with minor injuries.
Suspected gunman murders estranged wife and two others before killing himself in Lafayette shooting spree
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Four people are dead, including the suspected gunman after an apparent shooting spree across Lafayette Tuesday, according to KLFY-TV. The first shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a 29-year-old man was shot to death, according to Lafayette Police. Police identified the suspect,...
One Man Dead After a Shooting in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La- Lafayette Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Lafayette the morning of October 4th just after 10am. According to investigators, an unidentified 29 year old man has been pronounced dead. LPD says when officers arrived on the scene they discovered the deceased victim with a gunshot wound.
Man takes his own life after killing woman on Clara Street in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police say a woman was shot dead late Tuesday by a man who then took his own life. According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Mattew Benoit, police responded to a call just after 6 p.m. in the100 block of Clara Street. On scene, he said, officers located a deceased female. Moments later, […]
Lockdown lifted at Lafayette High School, two arrested
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under shelter-in-place.
Lafayette shooting leaves one man dead as investigators look for a suspect
Lafayette Police responded to a shooting on Tournoir Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning where a 29-year-old man was killed.
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
