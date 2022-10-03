With the bluest eyes in Baton Rouge, Rose Marie "Pookie" Mayeux Low, at the age of 79, passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2022. Rose was born in Marksville, LA on February 23, 1943, to Ola Decuir and Elsmere Mayeux. As a young adult, she moved to the big city of Baton Rouge where she remained until her passing. Although she worked various jobs during her life, her most important was being a mother and a grandmother. Her grandchildren, Harrison and Catherine Sofia, were the light of "Honey's " life as they affectionately called her. Rose was a devout member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Baton Rouge and Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed going to church and took great comfort in the sermons of Father Trey. A curious person, Rose always had many questions and absolutely enjoyed meeting new people. She talked to everyone; friends, family and even the person next to her in line. To know her was to love her. She is survived by her children, Brian Low of Baton Rouge and Susan Low (Bruno) of Austin, Texas. She leaves two cherished grandchildren, Harrison and Catherine. Special family members who brought much joy to her life are Harrison's mother Candy and her "son in law" Niels Linschoten who called her their 2nd Mom. Rose was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Donald Mayeaux. The family wishes to thank every person who exhibited kindness to her in the last 24 hours of her life especially her friend Melanie "Mel" Richard. A visitation will be held at Resthaven Gardens, Baton Rouge, on Friday March 11th from 5-8pm. Visitation at St. Jude Catholic Church on Highland Rd. on Saturday, March 12th from 10-11am with Mass immediately following from 11am-12pm.

MARKSVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO