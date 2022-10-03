ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October

Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Help You Retire Early?

Shiba Inu's recovery won't be based on the Greater Fool Theory, but on the Greater Faith Theory. There's no shortage of conviction as the Shiba Inu social media community remains vibrant. Shiba Inu's developers always keep things interesting with frequent updates and an intriguing metaverse angle. You’re reading a free...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Tech Giant Just Raised Its Dividend by 10%

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Dividends are rare in the tech world, and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?

AMD says it will miss the midpoint of its previous revenue guidance for the third quarter by over $1 billion. Gross profit margin will also come in lower than previously expected. The stock is already down big this year, so now may not be the best time to bail. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead

Shiba Inu soared last year -- but its limited use cases make it an ultra-risky bet. Ethereum has shown its strength in the world of cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?

Altria still relies on cigarettes for the vast majority of its revenue. Cutting the dividend by half would free up much-needed cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

Because of that, it will require more infrastructure, like pipelines, to provide it with additional fuel. This outlook suggests that large pipeline companies should have the fuel to continue paying attractive dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR)

You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tootsie Roll Industries Company Info. The Company is engaged in the manufacture...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Utstarcom Holdings Corp

The Company designs, manufactures and sells telecommunications infrastructure, handsets and customer premise equipment and provide services associated with their installation, operation, and maintenance. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about UTSI. cibient (< 20) Submitted: 5/31/2012...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

The Nasdaq-100 technology index is trying to bounce back from its recent 52-week low. Some investors think there is a possibility that inflation could cool off into next year. Amazon would be a big beneficiary of that shift, again strengthening its e-commerce business. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Li Auto Inc.

Read the most recent pitches from players about LI. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in LI. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
ECONOMY

