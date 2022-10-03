Greg Gaines is coming to the defense of his teammate, fellow Los Angeles Rams defender Bobby Wagner, as the latter's hit on a field invader continues to stand as one of the most-talked-about moments of the NFL's Week 4 slate. In the midst of the Rams' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Wagner has earned praise for his handling an animal rights activist/protester who entered the playing field during the final stages of second-quarter action. The protestor was carrying a canister spewing pink smoke and was taken down by Wagner with the assistance of Takkarist McKinley.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO