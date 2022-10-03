Read full article on original website
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Tua Tagovailoa injury investigation: ‘Almost criminal’
Tua Tagovailoa remains out for this weekend's game against the Jets and has no timetable for a return.
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: RB Josh Jacobs
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. We caught up with RB Josh Jacobs in the locker room for an exclusive interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.
Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival
Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
‘Bobby Wagner Saved Our Lives’ by Tackling Streaking Fan, Says Rams Teammate
Greg Gaines is coming to the defense of his teammate, fellow Los Angeles Rams defender Bobby Wagner, as the latter's hit on a field invader continues to stand as one of the most-talked-about moments of the NFL's Week 4 slate. In the midst of the Rams' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Wagner has earned praise for his handling an animal rights activist/protester who entered the playing field during the final stages of second-quarter action. The protestor was carrying a canister spewing pink smoke and was taken down by Wagner with the assistance of Takkarist McKinley.
Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’
Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn’t Make Trip to London
New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break. The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Do Bears Coaches Have Formula for Beating Kirk Cousins?
The Bears have seen enough of Kirk Cousins over the years to realize he'll have real klinkers every now and then. They'd like to think their coaching staff has some sort of well-protected secret for defending against the Vikings quarterback based on one past performance against him with Indianapolis, but they realize it's probably not the case.
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State
Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
