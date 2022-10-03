ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Back to cool air to end the week and start the weekend. We enjoyed a few days in the 70s across the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions, but that’ll be changing Friday morning with a cold front. The front will arrive first thing in the morning with a few rain showers, followed by a cool breeze and dropping temperatures. We’ll peak in the mid 50s early in the morning, then drop into the 40s by evening. The coolest air will arrive overnight, with many spots away from Lake Ontario dipping into the 30s. A little patchy frost is possible, but widespread frost isn’t expected at this point.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO