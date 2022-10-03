ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie, NY

WHEC TV-10

NYS Police Superintendent resigns amid allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen submitted his resignation Friday, according to News10NBC’s partner station in WNYT of Albany. This comes amid controversy stemming from allegations that Bruen shielded a former human resources director from internal scrutiny because of their close working relationship. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

Pontillo’s Pizza reopens in the Village of Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. The Pittsford pizza shop that was temporarily shut down over code violations has officially reopened. Pontillo’s on State Street in the Village of Pittsford was shut down after a medical incident with a staff member led to the discovery of needles and blood in the restaurant. During an investigation, town officials found several code violations. The owner said those have been taken care of.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
Schoharie, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Can credit cards buy lotto tickets in NY?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s the answer to a good question about playing the lottery. Most of us have been there at some point, you dream of becoming a multi-millionaire overnight and buying a lotto ticket. To get one, you have to use cash only, right? Wrong and here’s how we got to that answer.
LOTTERY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening weather update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Back to cool air to end the week and start the weekend. We enjoyed a few days in the 70s across the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions, but that’ll be changing Friday morning with a cold front. The front will arrive first thing in the morning with a few rain showers, followed by a cool breeze and dropping temperatures. We’ll peak in the mid 50s early in the morning, then drop into the 40s by evening. The coolest air will arrive overnight, with many spots away from Lake Ontario dipping into the 30s. A little patchy frost is possible, but widespread frost isn’t expected at this point.
ROCHESTER, NY

