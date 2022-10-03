ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

WPD chief finalists discuss careers, interest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months into operating without a permanent chief, two finalists emerged to take over leadership of the Wichita Police Department. Earlier this week, the City of Wichita announced its search for a new police chief narrowed to two finalists. Friday, 12 News reporter spoke with Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan about their interests in the position and what they could bring to the WPD.
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
KWCH.com

Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
KSN News

WPD officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
KWCH.com

City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
KWCH.com

Wichita nurses consider unionizing

12 News spoke with local legal experts to gain perspective on what kind of impact this could have on Kansas.
KWCH.com

Three-alarm structure fire near broadway and Murdock

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock. Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday crews were called to a 3-alarm house fire near Murdock and Broadway. North Market St and N Broadway Ave between Pine and Ninth St, and E Murdock between Main and Topeka are all closed to vehicle traffic in all directions of travel.
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Wichita law enforcement cracking down on domestic violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local law enforcement is cracking down on domestic violence offenders. Wichita Police and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released a most-wanted list. The incentive for you, if you have information leading to an arrest, is a $1,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers. "It’s very scary. You can't...
KWCH.com

Wichita man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with drug trafficking-related offenses. According to court documents, Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.
KWCH.com

Man acquitted in Stryker shooting sentenced on weapons charge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man acquitted this summer in the October 2020 shooting death of a man at Stryker Sports Complex was sentenced Wednesday on a weapons charge. Maurice Hall was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in August and sentenced this week to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months, along with 75 hours of community service. The 28-year-old from Garland, Texas will have a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew each day and has authorization to transfer to Texas if approved by the Texas court system.
KSN News

Police say Wichita shooting victim is not helping with case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man is in a Wichita hospital after someone shot him early Tuesday morning. Police went to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 a.m. to investigate the report of a shooting. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. EMS took him to the […]
KWCH.com

Wichita attorney explains state impact from federal marijuana pardons

Full-time and part-time registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United.
KWCH.com

Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
