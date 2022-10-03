WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man acquitted this summer in the October 2020 shooting death of a man at Stryker Sports Complex was sentenced Wednesday on a weapons charge. Maurice Hall was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in August and sentenced this week to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months, along with 75 hours of community service. The 28-year-old from Garland, Texas will have a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew each day and has authorization to transfer to Texas if approved by the Texas court system.

