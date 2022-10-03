ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bless You Boys

Off season calendar: Tigers face roster crunch in November

Shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, the major league baseball off season will begin in earnest. The Detroit Tigers are expected to have a turbulent off season, with plenty of changes to the 40 man roster as they recover from an abysmal performance in the 2022 season and retool their lineup for the 2023 season.
DETROIT, MI
Miguel Cabrera
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions get an interesting broadcast crew for Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions will see a familiar foe on the New England sideline on Sunday. Fans watching the broadcast at home will hear some familiar voices calling the action, too. For the second time in four weeks, the FOX Sports crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will have the national broadcast call for the Lions game. That crew also was on the mic for Detroit’s lone win in this season, the Week 2 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Albert was also on the mic for last season’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ difficult roster decisions like assembling jigsaw puzzle

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a couple of practices and two more preseason games to assemble what coach Derek Lalonde described as a jigsaw puzzle – the season-opening 23-man roster. Players on the bubble include prospects Simon Edvinsson, Elmer Soderblom and Jonatan Berggren, young players with...
DETROIT, MI
#New Detroit Tigers
MLive.com

Robert Hagg joins group vying for Red Wings’ third defense pairing

DETROIT – Add Robert Hagg to the mix of defensemen competing for spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ third pairing. Hagg was cleared to practice Friday without a non-contact jersey, 12 days after getting hit in the head with a puck during a training camp scrimmage. He won’t play in the final two preseason games, tonight against Toronto at Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit) and Saturday at the Maple Leafs (7 p.m.) but is expected to be available for the season-opener one week from today.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MLive.com

Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale; roster decisions loom

The Detroit Red Wings dressed only a handful of regulars in their preseason finale Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs iced nearly their entire lineup. The result was predictable. The Leafs got two goals each from Auston Mathews and William Nylander for a 5-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI

