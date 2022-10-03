Read full article on original website
AJ Hinch explains decision to shake up Detroit Tigers coaching staff
What did AJ Hinch say about coaching changes?AJ Hinch’s goal is to enhance the Tigers’ coaching staff. 2022 did not go as planned for manager AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers. In fact, things went so poorly for the Tigers that Owner Chris Ilitch made the decision to...
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh not returning after two seasons
Manager A.J. Hinch refused to shake up his coaching staff during the season, claiming the 24-hour news cycle wouldn't fix the problem. But the Detroit Tigers' offense, churning out historically bad results, never improved. Hinch wouldn't budge from his midseason stance. On Friday, the inevitable happened. The Tigers announced that hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh...
Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023
Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021. During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12...
Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
Tua Tagovailoa Warned Not to Play Again: 'Could End Career'
After his most recent injury, the Miami Dolphins quarterback should not play for the rest of the season, according to a concussion expert.
NFL・
Bless You Boys
Off season calendar: Tigers face roster crunch in November
Shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, the major league baseball off season will begin in earnest. The Detroit Tigers are expected to have a turbulent off season, with plenty of changes to the 40 man roster as they recover from an abysmal performance in the 2022 season and retool their lineup for the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
NFL・
Detroit Lions Announce Crushing Injury News This Thursday
The Detroit Lions might be without two key offensive players this Sunday vs. the Patriots. Both wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift did not practice this Thursday. Typically if a player misses a Thursday practice he's not going to play on Sunday. That may once ...
Lions get an interesting broadcast crew for Week 5 vs. Patriots
The Detroit Lions will see a familiar foe on the New England sideline on Sunday. Fans watching the broadcast at home will hear some familiar voices calling the action, too. For the second time in four weeks, the FOX Sports crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will have the national broadcast call for the Lions game. That crew also was on the mic for Detroit’s lone win in this season, the Week 2 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Albert was also on the mic for last season’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Cardinals’ Seemingly Storybook Season Gets an Unhappy Ending
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina did their part in Game 2 against the Phillies, but the rest of St. Louis’s bats stayed quiet, sending the pair off into the sunset.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ difficult roster decisions like assembling jigsaw puzzle
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a couple of practices and two more preseason games to assemble what coach Derek Lalonde described as a jigsaw puzzle – the season-opening 23-man roster. Players on the bubble include prospects Simon Edvinsson, Elmer Soderblom and Jonatan Berggren, young players with...
Detroit Lions release dismal Injury Report for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?Is this a must-win game against for the Lions?. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New England Patriots. Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach...
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
Detroit Tigers continue to restructure front office
Scott Harris, the Detroit Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, is continuing to restructure the team’s front office, the Detroit
MLive.com
Robert Hagg joins group vying for Red Wings’ third defense pairing
DETROIT – Add Robert Hagg to the mix of defensemen competing for spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ third pairing. Hagg was cleared to practice Friday without a non-contact jersey, 12 days after getting hit in the head with a puck during a training camp scrimmage. He won’t play in the final two preseason games, tonight against Toronto at Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit) and Saturday at the Maple Leafs (7 p.m.) but is expected to be available for the season-opener one week from today.
MLive.com
Lions cut K Austin Seibert, expected to go with practice-squader Michael Badgely
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell regretted sending Austin Seibert out there for that doomed 54-yard field goal in Minnesota. Now it seems Seibert won’t be sent out there again for the Lions at all, instead getting released on Friday afternoon. Detroit is now poised to go with Michael Badgely,...
MLive.com
Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale; roster decisions loom
The Detroit Red Wings dressed only a handful of regulars in their preseason finale Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs iced nearly their entire lineup. The result was predictable. The Leafs got two goals each from Auston Mathews and William Nylander for a 5-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings...
