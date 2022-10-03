Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO