Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: RB Josh Jacobs
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. We caught up with RB Josh Jacobs in the locker room for an exclusive interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.
Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Orchard Park without safety Terrell Edmunds, who has been downgraded to out for Week 5 due to a concussion. Edmunds left Week 4 in the second half after a hard hit on the sideline. He entered concussion protocol and was limited in practice throughout the week. He was scheduled to meet with an independent doctor to be cleared of protocol, but he was determined unready to play.
Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival
Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
Tua Tagovailoa injury investigation: ‘Almost criminal’
Tua Tagovailoa remains out for this weekend's game against the Jets and has no timetable for a return.
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’
Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
Everything Mark Stoops Said After Kentucky's 24-14 Loss at South Carolina
Here's everything UK head coach Mark Stoops said after Kentucky's 24-14 loss at the hands of South Carolina on Saturday night: Opening Statement: Okay. It wasn’t a good effort. You know, top to bottom. Didn’t start good. I don’t feel like we did a great job putting a first-time starter in a ...
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome
Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
Cardinals’ Seemingly Storybook Season Gets an Unhappy Ending
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina did their part in Game 2 against the Phillies, but the rest of St. Louis’s bats stayed quiet, sending the pair off into the sunset.
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard showing off sharp passing through two preseason games
Andrew Nembhard was supposed to come in for a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers in late May, but weather hurdles got in the way. Instead, the team rescheduled the workout for mid-June, and with just eight days remaining before the NBA Draft, the Gonzaga product made it to the Circle City. The Pacers wanted to see him.
NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team
When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
