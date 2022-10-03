We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This continues to be one of the most competitive seasons in NFL history, as 50 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter, which is a record through the first four weeks of any NFL season. Week 4 was the epitome of this, as a record 15 out of 16 games were within one score in the fourth quarter of that matchup slate. Despite the closeness of so many games, the NFL Week 5 betting lines have many games with point spreads of more than three points.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO