Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
The BamaCentral staff breaks down Alabama's close victory over Texas A&M.
Michael Mayer Sets Notre Dame All-Time Catches Mark
Notre Dame junior Michael Mayer set the Notre Dame all-time catches record for a tight end at Notre Dame
San Luis Obispo Tribune
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
MLB・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Orchard Park without safety Terrell Edmunds, who has been downgraded to out for Week 5 due to a concussion. Edmunds left Week 4 in the second half after a hard hit on the sideline. He entered concussion protocol and was limited in practice throughout the week. He was scheduled to meet with an independent doctor to be cleared of protocol, but he was determined unready to play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State
Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Bobby Wagner Saved Our Lives’ by Tackling Streaking Fan, Says Rams Teammate
Greg Gaines is coming to the defense of his teammate, fellow Los Angeles Rams defender Bobby Wagner, as the latter's hit on a field invader continues to stand as one of the most-talked-about moments of the NFL's Week 4 slate. In the midst of the Rams' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Wagner has earned praise for his handling an animal rights activist/protester who entered the playing field during the final stages of second-quarter action. The protestor was carrying a canister spewing pink smoke and was taken down by Wagner with the assistance of Takkarist McKinley.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Week 5 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This continues to be one of the most competitive seasons in NFL history, as 50 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter, which is a record through the first four weeks of any NFL season. Week 4 was the epitome of this, as a record 15 out of 16 games were within one score in the fourth quarter of that matchup slate. Despite the closeness of so many games, the NFL Week 5 betting lines have many games with point spreads of more than three points.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Tua, Second-Guessing, Secondary, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. After the first quarter of the season, how would you rate McDaniel's coaching ability? What are some areas of improvement, and what has he done well?. Hey Chris, judging by the Dolphins’ 3-1 record with what was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome
Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
Comments / 0