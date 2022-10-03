View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard Norman Powell played with Kawhi Leonard on the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when the two players won a championship together. Now reunited in Los Angeles with the Clippers, the two players should compliment each other well once again. When Powell came over from the Portland Trail Blazers at last year's trade deadline, Leonard was still out with an injury. Now alongside each other again, Powell sees a different Kawhi Leonard.

