ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Norman Powell Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Kawhi Leonard

View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard Norman Powell played with Kawhi Leonard on the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when the two players won a championship together. Now reunited in Los Angeles with the Clippers, the two players should compliment each other well once again. When Powell came over from the Portland Trail Blazers at last year's trade deadline, Leonard was still out with an injury. Now alongside each other again, Powell sees a different Kawhi Leonard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team

When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tyrese Haliburton shines for Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton is currently the face of the Indiana Pacers. He's taking on a leadership role with the franchise, he's supremely talented, and he is still growing and improving in several areas. "Tyrese is a great leader," Pacers forward James Johnson said earlier this week. "He's vocal, he knows what...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time

Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Poole Reacts#The Miami Heat#Espn#Ppg
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Jose Ramirez Makes Unreal Play At Third To Keep Guardians Alive

I'm truly running out of words to describe Jose Ramirez. When I start to type his name into my computer, unreal, unbelievable, and outstanding immediately pop up as suggested words to follow. So it's only fitting that Ramirez made a fantastic play at third base to keep the Guardians alive...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy