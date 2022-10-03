ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile abortion clinic in Illinois to offer services on borders of states with bans

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois, has seen a 30% increase in abortion patients.

Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic – a 37ft recreational vehicle that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the US supreme court overturned Roe v Wade earlier this year.

The announcement came 100 days after the supreme court ruling that stripped away constitutional protections for abortions, allowing states to ban the procedure.

Illinois didn’t institute an abortion ban, but neighboring Missouri and Kentucky, and nearby Tennessee, did, along with several other states in the south and midwest.

As a result, both existing abortion clinics on the Illinois side of the St Louis region, on the Illinois-Missouri state border, including one operated by Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights, have been inundated with extra patients.

Leaders of the St Louis Planned Parenthood office said that since June, the Fairview Heights clinic has seen a 30% increase in abortion patients – a rate officials said was higher than they anticipated.

The number of patients from outside Missouri and Illinois have increased by more than 340%.

The onslaught of patients means longer waits. Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said abortion appointment wait times have gone from an average of four days prior to the supreme court ruling to two and a half weeks.

“The mobile abortion clinic is a way to reduce travel times and distances in order to meet patients at the Illinois border,” said Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood’s St Louis office. “This will make a dramatic impact on their access.”

The mobile clinic will travel near the borders of Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Rodriguez said it is expected to arrive this month and should be operational by the end of the year.

The vehicle will house two exam rooms, a lab and a waiting room. Initially, it will provide medication abortions up to 11 weeks of gestation. It will provide surgical abortions after the first few months.

McNicholas and Rodriguez declined to discuss safety and security measures for the mobile clinic.

Laura Echevarria, spokeswoman for the National Right to Life Committee, which opposes abortions, called the mobile abortion clinic “another grotesque demeaning of human life”.

Other efforts have begun around the country to increase abortion access.

The non-profit Just the Pill operates a mobile clinic in Colorado that provides medication abortions.

Spokesperson Kat Mavengere said that early next year Just the Pill will operate a mobile clinic for procedural abortion, also in Colorado.

The organization also plans to expand to other areas, starting with a mobile clinic in Illinois in 2023.

In July, California doctor Meg Autry proposed a floating abortion clinic in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where bans have been enacted.

Some Democrat-led cities like St Louis, meanwhile, have set aside funds to help pregnant women travel to states where abortions are legal.

