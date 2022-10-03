ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers’ underwhelming offense meets Nebraska’s last-place defense

The Big Ten Conference slate begins a day earlier this week when Nebraska visits Rutgers on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J.

The visiting Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) have won all five meetings in the series, most recently a Dec. 18, 2020, victory on the road. That was the last time Nebraska won a game outside of Lincoln, dropping six straight away from home since then.

Nebraska is coming off a 35-21 home win over Indiana, snapping a nine-game skid against FBS opponents. It marked the first victory for interim coach Mickey Joseph, who took over after Scott Frost was fired three games into the season.

“Indiana was one game,” Joseph said. “The sign of a good team is who can move forward and get to the next one.”

Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) has had a rough start to conference play after going unbeaten before Big Ten competition. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights fell 49-10 at Ohio State after losing 27-10 at home to Iowa the week before.

The Knights have scored only 58 points in four games against FBS competition and are second-worst in the Big Ten in total offense (1,656 yards).

“Some of it’s coaching, some of it’s playing, some of it’s execution,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “We’re working on it, though. We’re going to be OK.”

Nebraska, which is last in the Big Ten in scoring defense (32.6 points per game) and total defense (2,346 yards), held Indiana to 290 yards last week in the first game since Bill Busch took over as defensive coordinator. Rutgers had only 187 yards of offense at Ohio State and is averaging just 267.8 against FBS competition.

Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon is last in the Big Ten in passing yardage at 640 yards, while Nebraska’s Casey Thompson is a respectable sixth place with 1,265 yards, just behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite.

Despite its early-season woes, Nebraska would take sole possession of the Big Ten’s West Division for one night with a victory. The Cornhuskers are currently in a six-way tie for the top spot with its 1-1 conference record. The seventh team, Wisconsin, is 0-2 in league action.

–Field Level Media

Rutgers' collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi

Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game

Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
Benning sees 'complementary football' from Huskers

NEBRASKA – College football analyst Damon Benning told the Big Red Buzz audience at Valentino’s in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s commitment to its running game in the Indiana win is evidence of “complementary football.”. Junior running back Anthony Grant carried the ball 32 times against...
Nebraska Athletics Official Leaving to Help Launch NIL Collective

Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to the University of Nebraska as its head football coach, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. As reported by The Columbus Telegram, Davison, along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, on...
Volleyball Defeated by Nebraska in B1G Home Opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State volleyball team was defeated by No. 3-ranked Nebraska on Thursday night 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-9), in front of a season-best crowd at the Breslin Student Events Center. More than 4,000 Spartan faithful were in attendance to see the Spartans play in their Big Ten home opener.
