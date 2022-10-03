ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corazoncito Styles Boutique: Woman mixes love for fashion with Hispanic roots

By Cassandra McShepard
 5 days ago
Corazoncito translates to “little heart” or "sweetheart." Owner of Corazoncito Styles Boutique, Sarahi Gutierrez, says that it is what her father called her as a child. It’s the motivation for her designs, as well as the feelings she has for women who, like her, are trying to follow their dreams.

The pandemic hit the Gutierrez family hard. Sarahi’s husband, not unlike many, found himself out of a job. This is when she took her love for fashion, style, and “shiny things” and mixed it with her Hispanic roots to create Corazoncito Styles Boutique.

TMJ4
Owner of Corazoncito Styles Boutique, Sarahi Gutierrez.

“I was thinking maybe I can help out in some way with what I love doing, and it worked," said Sarahi with a hint of surprise.

Sarahi began making jewelry and accessories, which she sold on social media. In no time, she was invited to take part in pop-up shows and events where she could share her wares.

“To be honest, I would have never thought that I would be in a pop-up show or in a booth. Never,” Sarahi shared.

This wife and mother of four deserves recognition, not just for her Hispanic Heritage, but for her talent, her hard work, her passion, and her sweet heart.

Check out Sarahi's designs on Facebook.

