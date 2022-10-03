ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Advocate Radiation Oncology offices in Southwest Florida have reopened

By Kaitlyn Snook
 5 days ago
Advocate Radiation Oncology offices in Southwest Florida are open for treatment. Both existing patients and new patients are welcome.

“Hurricane Ian was devastating to our community and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy," said Dr. Arie Dosoretz, managing partner at Advocate Radiation Oncology. “For those diagnosed or undergoing cancer treatment, a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian can risk causing a lapse in care."

The following locations have reopened:

  • Fort Myers: 15681 New Hampshire Court, 239-437-1977
  • Cape Coral, 909 Del Prado Blvd. S, 239-217-8070
  • Bonita Springs, 25243 Elementary Way, 239-317-2772
  • Bradenton, 5325 State Road 64, 941-220-6263
  • Naples, 1775 Davis Blvd., 239-372-2838
  • Port Charlotte, 3080 Harbor Blvd., 941-883-2199

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

