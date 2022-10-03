ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Two Senior CW Execs Depart In Wake Of Nexstar Takeover

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Two senior executives at the CW Rick Haskins , president of streaming and chief branding officer, and finance chief Mitch Nedick — are departing the network as Nexstar assumes control .

The exits were confirmed Monday by sources at the network, whose longtime CEO, Mark Pedowitz, announced this morning he is stepping down amid the ownership transition after 11 years in the top job. Dennis Miller, a media veteran who worked in venture capital and the TV business before joining the Nexstar board, has been installed as president of the network. Nexstar has taken a 75% stake , with Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Global retaining 12.5% apiece.

Related Story

Mark Pedowitz's Farewell Message To The CW Staff: "May All Of You Continue To Dare To Defy The Naysayers"

Related Story

New Day Dawns For Broadcast TV As Nexstar Closes Deal For Control Of The CW

Related Story

Mark Pedowitz Exits As Chairman & CEO Of The CW As Nexstar Acquisition Closes

The Hollywood Reporter had the first report of Haskins and Nedick leaving the company.

The owners of the CW had no immediate comment on personnel moves beyond a formal salute to Pedowitz. While Haskins and Nedick are unlikely to be the last departures, there have been no clear indications of other changes as of the moment. The timing of everything is an ironic footnote for Haskins, given his brand expertise and the fact that the CW’s fall lineup is in the process of premiering this week and next. No new shows were added to the slate for 2022-23, given the ownership transition, and the current roster is likely to be the high-water mark for scripted originals given Nexstar’s stated intention to diversify the slate with unscripted, news and sports in the interest of steering the network to profitability.

Haskins was one of the first execs to join the CW as it opened its doors in 2006, and he has often remarked on the arrival of the venture at roughly the same time as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other digital platforms, a fortuitous turn that helped many shows gain traction. Haskins worked at Lifetime and Disney and ran his own marketing firm before joining the CW.

Nedick also came aboard the CW at its inception in 2006. He had previously been a finance exec at the WB, Tribune Broadcasting and KTLA-TV.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios Will Continue To Operate Independently As Paramount+ Scripted Oversight Eyes Changes In Restructure

The departure Thursday of David Nevins as Chairman and CEO, Paramount Premium Group and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount+ Scripted Series, as well as Paramount Global’s restructuring unveiled alongside it, created a lot anxiety within the operations impacted by Nevins’ exit. Nevins’ responsibilities were divvied up, with Showtime Networks moving under Chris McCarthy, George Cheeks taking oversight of BET and Paramount TV Studios, and Showtime’s OTT shifting under Tom Ryan. In his memo announcing the realignment, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish noted that Paramount TV Studios “will continue to operate as a studio alongside CBS Studios,” which also is overseen by Cheeks,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
WWE
Deadline

Judy Tenuta Dies: “Love Goddess” Comic & Actress Was 72

Judy Tenuta, an unconventional, often brash stand-up comic who guested on numerous TV shows and appeared in two “Weird” Al Yankovic videos, died October 6 of ovarian cancer in Studio City, CA. She was 72. Known to fans as “The Love Goddess,” Tenuta’s stage act was delivered in a shrill, loud, sometimes gravelly voice and often included an accordion. Her style sometimes veered toward shock; one bit had an audience member near the stage open their mouth so she could drop her chewed gum in it. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery During her first solo stand-up performance, Tenuta shocked...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Iowa News Reporter Goes On TV To Reveal That She’s A Transgender Woman: “For A Long Time I Didn’t Think I Would Get To Say That”

A news reporter for an ABC affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa who felt like she was previously “splitting myself in two” told viewers this week that she is a transgender woman. Nora J.S. Reichardt appeared in a live package on WOI-DT to talk about her personal journey and how she used to be “just a person almost wearing my body, not living in it.” She’s worked for the station since July of 2021. “I am a transgender woman living in Des Moines,” Reichardt said. “For a long time I didn’t think I would get to stay that, at least not on air...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jim Sciutto Absent From CNN ‘Newsroom’ As He Takes Personal Leave, Expected Back In Several Weeks

Jim Sciutto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent and co-anchor of its morning Newsroom newscast, has been absent from the show for the past two days in what is said to be a personal leave. A network source said that Sciutto will return in a few weeks. His leave follows reports that the network conducted an internal investigation earlier this year, after an incident in which he suffered a serious fall overseas. The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that it took place as Sciutto was returning from a Ukraine reporting trip and he has recovered, but the network asked him to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80

Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi Tells FCC She Has Concerns Over Local News Impact With Sale Of Tegna To Standard General

Standard General’s proposed acquisition of Tegna is facing new scrutiny from Capitol Hill, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Commerce Committee Frank Pallone fired off a letter to the FCC expressing their concerns about the transaction. Standard General, however, said that the lawmakers were being misled by opponents of the transaction, who include public interest groups and the NewsGuild CWA, and that Pelosi and Pallone’s letter was applying “improper pressure” to the FCC. Under the terms of the transaction, an affiliate of Standard General would purchase Tegna, which has 64 stations in 51 markets. Apollo Global Management, owner of Cox Media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cw#Tribune Broadcasting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cw#Warner Bros Discovery#Paramount Global
Deadline

Rob Wade Named CEO Of Fox Entertainment

Fox’s reality supremo Rob Wade has been elevated to CEO of Fox Entertainment. Wade, previously President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials of Fox Entertainment, has landed the top job vacated by Charlie Collier, who exited last month to join streamer Roku. Wade will report to Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation. In his new role, Wade will oversee Fox Entertainment’s portfolio, which includes animation house Bento Box Entertainment; MarVista Entertainment; TMZ; the in-house unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment, which he launched; Studio Ramsay Global, in whose creation he was deeply involved; scripted content creator Fox Entertainment Studios; Blockchain...
BUSINESS
Deadline

January 6th Committee Schedules Next Hearing For October 13, Likely Its Last Before Midterms – Update

UPDATE, 9:42 AM PT: The January 6th Committee’s next hearing will take place on Oct. 13. The hearing was postponed from a date last week because of Hurricane Ian in Florida.  The next hearing is expected to be its last before the midterms. Major broadcast and cable networks are expected to carry the next hearing. PREVIOUSLY on September 27: The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has postponed its hearing planned for September 28 as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The panel said that a new date will be announced soon. PREVIOUSLY on September 22:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Mipcom Director Lucy Smith Says Cannes Market Will Place Co-Productions “Front And Centre”

EXCLUSIVE: This year’s Mipcom will place co-productions “front and centre” as the market moves with the times, according to Lucy Smith, who runs the annual RX France event. The Cannes market is introducing a 1000 sqft Producers Hub for the first time – where producers with projects in the early stages can meet and discuss partnerships – and Smith told Deadline the move is reflective of how the TV industry is changing, pivoting towards co-productions and away from traditional distributor-to-buyer sales. “If you look at the way sales have developed, co-productions have become more important to everyone,” added Smith. “Co-pros were...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
Deadline

‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message Of Gratitude Following Series Exit

It’s the end of an era for Chicago P.D. fans who watched Jesse Lee Soffer and his character Jay Halstead exit stage right following 9+ seasons on Wednesday night. Soffer shared a message of gratitude via social media as he looks toward the future. “For anyone that’s ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I’m grateful. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I’m just grateful,” he posted on Twitter. The actor live-tweeted the episode titled “A Good Man,” which saw Halstead come to terms with his evolution into the grey area of law enforcement...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Prince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley Sue The Daily Mail Publisher For “Gross Breaches Of Privacy” Including The Hiring Of Private Investigators

A group including Prince Harry, Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are suing the publishers of The Daily Mail, saying they are “the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” including the hiring of private investigators. The group also includes actor Sadie Frost, John’s partner David...
U.K.
Deadline

Universal Pictures Wins Big At 2022 BASE Awards; Asacha Indie Wag Entertainment Hires UK Development Boss; ‘Wallander’ Producer Yellow Bird Names New CEO — Global Briefs

Universal Pictures Wins Big At 2022 BASE AwardsThe British Association for Screen Entertainment hosted the 42nd annual BASE Awards at Camden’s Roundhouse Thursday night and Universal Pictures led the winner’s list, taking home five awards, including Outstanding Innovation for Streaming ‘Live’ to Your Living Room: Stand-Up Comedy with Eddie Izzard and Dylan Moran, and Best in Class Packaging for Inglourious Basterds: Total Basterds Edition. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery followed close behind with four awards each. Sony Pictures Entertainment took home Campaign of the Year for New Release Film – Over 15m Box Office for Spider-Man: No Way...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Verve Expands Unscripted Team With Hire Of Lanie Ragsdale As Non-Fiction Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Verve continues to ramp up its unscripted business with the latest addition of Lanie Ragsdale as Non-Fiction Agent. Ragsdale’s move to Verve follows the hire of Andy Stabile as Partner and Head of Non-Fiction in July. Ragsdale will work with Stabile as he continues to build out the agency’s non-fiction roster and diversify its existing slate of projects. Ragsdale began her career at ICM in the Alternative Department before transitioning to production and development at Jeff Jenkins Productions and then Bright Spot Content, an All3 Media America company. Ragsdale has worked on projects for NBCU, Amazon and Netflix’s hit series Bling...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Goosebumps’: Justin Long Joins Cast Of Disney+ Live-Action Series

Justin Long has been cast as a series regular in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, Deadline has confirmed. The new version hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV.  Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

MakeMake Entertainment Sets Residency Program For Diverse Post-Production Professionals; Netflix Is Flagship Sponsor

EXCLUSIVE: MakeMake Entertainment has launched its inaugural MakeMake Residencies initiative, a nine-month paid program that will open pathways for diverse professionals working in the entertainment industry. The program will focus on those working in editorial, design and animation, visual effects, color, sound and producing, with the goal to expand the field of talent across these disciplines. Alongside residencies in original content creation, the program will offer positions in a range of post-production roles with the aim to address the industrywide need to increase visibility and access to these careers. The effort is being made possible by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Denver Broncos Hit Rock-Bottom, As Local TV Station Apologizes To Viewers For Subjecting Them To Awful Football

Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts was bad. So bad, that one local Denver television station felt the need to apologize. The Colts beat the Broncos 12-9 in overtime, but that was more of an escape than a triumph. The game included a combined 12 punts, 10 sacks, six fumbles, four interceptions and no touchdowns. “Sometimes a game could be so bad, it’s almost good. You know what I mean?” Amazon Prime Video broadcaster Al Michaels said at one point to partner Kirk Herbstreit. The Denver fans booed their lackluster team, fueled by the disappointment that they were losing to a rival...
DENVER, CO
Deadline

‘Velma’s Mindy Kaling Says “These Characters Are So Iconic, But They Weren’t Defined By Their Whiteness’

While promoting HBO Max’s Velma at New York Comic Con on Thursday, star and EP Mindy Kaling admitted that she was surprised by the social media reaction to her decision to make the beloved character a South Asian girl. “I think of the characters in this are iconic but in no way …are they defined by their whiteness,” Kaling told the crowd. “Most Indian American [women], when they see skeptical, hardworking under-appreciated characters, they can identify with her. The vast majority are ready for it. This show is for them.” RELATED: ‘Velma’: Constance Wu, Sam Richardson & Glenn Howerton Join Mindy Kaling...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy