Helping incarcerated people transition into society

By Pheben Kassahun
 5 days ago
Peaceprints of Western New York supports people who have just been released from jail or prison and helps them get back on their feet.

"Our hope is continue to be engaged, whether it is walking on streets and knocking on doors," Peaceprints of WNY CEO, Cindy McEachon said.

Many have seen paper doves, hugging the perimeter of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, following the 5-14 shooting.

Designed by Peaceprints of Western New York , the organization's main mission is more than just showing support with doves.

"Make it a safe place for the community. Not just individuals affiliated with Peaceprints but the community to come and find peace and healing," McEachon said. "We seek to redefine what our justice system looks like and create opportunities for individuals that are justice-involved."

"Justice-involved" can mean a number of things; it can pertain to the someone in a youth detention center, someone who has done local jail time or someone who has been in and out of facilities for most of their adult life.

Working with individuals returning from jail or prisons, the nonprofit takes a boots-on-the-ground approach to helping them transition back into society as a contributing citizen.

"We provide 2,000 holiday packages to individuals who are incarcerated in those two facilities. It is a completely volunteer-run initiative and has been around and survived for decades," McEachon added. "We are now aggressively collecting items that will be assembled into gifts to be distributed into those facilities."

This year, Peaceprints is bringing back the annual Prison Package Project, in partnership with the Albion Correctional Facility and Wende Correctional Facility, organizers hope to reignite the community to get involved this upcoming holiday season after a two year COVID hiatus.

Those interested can mark their calendars for Friday, Dec. 9, at Blessed Trinity Church, on Leroy Avenue, in Buffalo.

Our local businesses, business owners or just community members, churches or community groups that want to collect items. They'll still step up in the way that they used to, collect items for us," she said.

In the meantime, folks can donate packets of hot cocoa, bagged Ramen noodles (not the microwavable cups) , granola bars without raisins, and any leftover Halloween candy.

The items are then distributed the following week.

"The best thing that everybody looked forward to was on each bag, kids would draw little Christmas decorations or Christmas tree or say something nice and you can hear everybody just lighten up," Thomas Gant said.

Buffalo native, Thomas Gant, now resides in Rochester after he was released from prison just one month ago.

He served a 25-year sentence for shooting a man in the January 1998, at the age of 21, the Buffalo News reports .

He says he has since turned his life around while in prison, with the help of Peaceprints preparing him to transition into society.
"She would kind of like give us the heads up of what to expect. So, before you even get to the transitional home, she would talk to you about how that whole process is, where it's at and she would talk about the interpersonal relationships," Gant said.

Here's how to get involved:

  • You can come in and make dinner or send dinner in, at the Bissonette House, on 335 Grider Street.
  • Help Peaceprints grow its mentor program (If you have the ability to connect with somebody, the goal of the mentoring pillar is to match personalities and interests so that there is opportunity to grow and develop a health relationship).
  • Or package items on December 9 for the Prison Package Project.

A link to sign up can be found here .

Right now in the Buffalo Strong section of wkbw.com, you will find a list with contact information for more than a dozen organizations in the city looking for volunteers to " get involved ".

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo community leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo community leaders want Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation changing the state's wrongful death law. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes was joined by supporters of the Grieving Families Act and some family members of victims of the Tops shooting, urging the governor to take action.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Founder of Grand Island's paramedic program honored in special ceremony

The Grand Island Fire Co. was established with 53 founding members in 1938. But it wouldn’t have the paramedic unit, for which it is now renowned, until 1979. Dr. Edward “Ted” Rayhill, 93, the individual who was instrumental in creating the training program for paramedics, was honored Oct. 2, when members of the Grand Island Fire Co. came to his home for an inspection on his front lawn.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County: Impacts of new gun laws discussed in Youngstown

New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

BPS superintendent: The students 'are not out of control'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a 16-year-old was arrested after a series of fights outside McKinley High School after dismissal on Tuesday. Buffalo Public School officials provided some new information about what happened during a news conference on Wednesday. "When you have several hundred students in a place where there...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next?: Water Bills and Police Reform

Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the City of Buffalo in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted raises in a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that moved accountability and other police reform measures forward. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract talks with Dave Debo. Then Researcher Anna Blatto from The Partnership for the Public Good reveals some of the things she has started to uncover in a study of the city’s water shut offs, who they effect, and what neighborhoods are dis-proportionally effected.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Priest shortage headlines Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal initiative

Todd Remick, 56, was ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2006. He was recently reassigned from Mayville and Bemus Point, and is now celebrating mass at a number of parishes in the Jamestown area under the Diocese Road to Renewal, which aims to group parish families geographically so they can consolidate programs, as well as share resources and priests.
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River

This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
LEWISTON, NY
