Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy
HARRISBURG, PA – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
therecord-online.com
Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania is missing out on millions of dollars in revenue from carbon-allowance auctions that are part of a multi-state initiative to combat climate change as legal challenges to the commonwealth’s involvement in the initiative continue. The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or...
therecord-online.com
COVID-19 concerns disappear from key Pennsylvania elections
HARRISBURG, PA – While the economy has been the top concern for Pennsylvania voters, concerns about COVID-19 have all but disappeared. The impact of inflation and a spike in gas prices making their financial effects felt in the wallets of the public has made what was a live and passionate issue a year ago an afterthought today.
therecord-online.com
How we tracked workplace lawsuits involving Pa.’s medical marijuana law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Our months-long investigation into employment protections for medical marijuana patients began with an email about a failed drug test. After a drug...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
States, including Pa., off pace to meet Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals
HARRISBURG, PA – Three states in the sprawling Chesapeake Bay watershed are off the pace to meet their 2025 clean-up goals, according to a new report by an environmental watchdog group. But the report by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation does have a glimmer of good news for Pennsylvania, which...
therecord-online.com
Bucks comeback bid falls short against ECC, 33-24
FARWELL, PA- Bucktail had every chance to take down Elk County Catholic at home Friday night. Bucktail forced six Crusader turnovers and out-gained the visitors in total yardage 273-191 and still fell 33-24. Noah Cherry was once again the driving force behind the ECC offense. Cherry would rack up 106...
Comments / 0