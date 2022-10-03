Read full article on original website
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
15 arrested in Harrisburg drug trafficking operation: AG
Fifteen people have been charged as part of a six-month investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday.
abc27.com
Chambersburg mother & son, 11 juveniles charged with felony riot after fight
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg mother, son, and 11 juveniles are facing felony riot charges after a fight on Friday, Oct. 7. According to Chambersburg Police, on Oct. 7 officers responded to a reported fight on the 300 block of S. Sixth Street. Police say a weapon was brandished but confirmed no one was harmed.
Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
local21news.com
15 arrested in large scale firearms and drug ring bust in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — 15 people have been arrested after a drug bust that seized 3,300 doses of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro says that the arrests come after a six-month-long investigation was...
Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA
A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
Man Killed By Rt. 30 Car After Kidnapping Incident That Caused Massive Search: Police
A wanted Lancaster County man who led police on a massive search after kidnapping his child died after running into traffic on Rt. 30 and being hit by a car, authorities said. Police were called Friday, Oct. 7 around 11:20 a.m for a verbal domestic incident between a man and woman at a business on the 300 block of East Main Street in Mountville, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
abc27.com
Missing Lancaster County boy found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
local21news.com
Four accused of infamous stealing at Famous Footwear
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of four people who allegedly stole almost $400 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. Authorities say the two men stood as look-outs while the two...
local21news.com
Human remains found by kayakers confirmed to be missing Harrisburg man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Human skeletal remains that were found by two kayakers at Weise Island, have been confirmed as the remains of a Harrisburg man who went missing last year. The Lancaster County Coroner had revealed that the remains were that of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, a man...
Victim’s family speaks out after guilty plea from admitted killer
UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect charged with the killing and disposing of a woman in February of 2021 has taken a plea deal. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out. “She was my little sister. She was a pain sometimes, but she was my best friend,” said Mary Zinzi, sister. The victim’s name was […]
Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Pennsylvania State Police have located missing 1-year-old boy
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Update, 4:20 p.m.: Braxton Smith has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy. Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith, 27. Hendrix is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has...
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PennLive.com
Ex-corrections officer settles grievance with Pa. county over her firing
SUNBURY – Northumberland County has settled for $95,000 a grievance of a fired corrections officer who beat criminal charges against her. The settlement approved Tuesday by the county commissioners with Holly N. Olvany, 51, of the Sunbury area, was accomplished without admission of liability. She claimed the county did...
Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat
HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month. The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m. The cat's name...
‘Legal purgatory.’ How a Centre County case could change DUI penalties in Pennsylvania
The ruling could change how people are sentenced for DUI if previously convicted.
Anger Management Graduate Shoved Gun Into The Back Of Girl's Head At Central PA Subway: Police
A 30-year-old former convict and anger management graduate apparently still has some anger issues, as he got into a fight at a Subway restaurant and shoved a gun into the back of a girl's head, authorities announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Aaron David Babner, of Mechanicsburg, got into a "verbal...
