Need help paying your bills in Hawaii? Apply here

By Chelsee Yee
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Rental and Utility Relief Program will reopen for 8,000 new applications on Monday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. The program aims to help eligible renters on Oahu with short-term financial help.

Renters who received less than 18 months of support from this program may request additional funds directly from Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi at rurp.recert@catholiccharitieshawaii.org or the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement at RURP@hawaiiancouncil.org.

The City said as part of its housing strategy, CCH and CNHA will give housing stability services to eligible applicants in the Rental and Utility Relief Program. Services include eviction diversion, referrals to job placement and other programs.

Renters may call (808) 768-CITY (2489) with questions from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This program has helped nearly 15,000 families on Oahu since it started in April 2021.

