Russia Fails Five Separate Times to Advance in Donetsk in Single Day

Russia failed to make advances in five different cities in Ukraine's Donetsk region over a 24-hour period, according to Kyiv authorities.

Russian soldiers tried to make those advances in an attempt to gain ground against Ukraine in Donetsk, one of the regions Moscow illegitimately annexed last week following widely scrutinized referendums, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an operational update on Monday.

However, Ukraine said its soldiers fought off each attempt, delivering a string of defeats for Russia—though this claim could not be independently verified by Newsweek. It's the latest sign that Moscow is struggling to gain momentum more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on the Eastern European country on February 24.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Mayorsk, New York, Zaitsev, Nevelske and Pobeda," the operational update reads.

Above, Ukrainian troops are seen on a watercraft in the Donetsk region on Sunday. Russia failed to make advances in five different cities in the region over a 24-hour period Ukraine officials said Monday. JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Putin's military, plagued with issues including challenges recruiting motivated troops and reportedly poor leadership, has struggled to achieve any major achievements in Ukraine. The Russian leader has listed a number of reasons for the "special military operation" including to prevent Ukraine from growing closer to the West and "liberating" the Donbas, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk.

These weaknesses, along with a stronger-than-expected response from Ukrainian defenders that has been further bolstered by Western military aid, has allowed Ukraine to launch its own counteroffensives in recent weeks. Ukrainian authorities claimed to have taken back thousands of square miles of territory in September, and have so far made key advances in October.

Russian Loses Grow Despite Mobilization

Ukraine has continued to successfully push back against Russia's invasion despite Putin announcing last month a partial mobilization of troops that could bring 300,000 reservists to the frontlines.

Over the weekend, Ukraine reclaimed control of Lyman, a key city in Donetsk that Moscow used as a transportation hub throughout the invasion. Russia confirmed Saturday that its troops moved to a more "advantageous" position.

Ukrainian soldiers have continued to see victory following their win in Lyman. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday night that two settlements, Arkhangelsk and Myrolyubivka, were also liberated from Russian control.

Russian defeats in the Donetsk region come after Putin pledged to defend the region "with all the forces and means at our disposal." The remark was interpreted by the West as a threat that he could use nuclear weapons to defend the illegally annexed territories.

Ukraine said on Sunday that Russia lost 23 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, eight artillery units, and six drones the day before. However, Russia had not confirmed these losses.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment.