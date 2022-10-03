Read full article on original website
3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in October
Investors should be watching the performance of Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP over the next 30 days.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
