San Francisco, CA

sftimes.com

The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco

There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Daily Scoop

The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco

(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age.  In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco

The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Best Internet Providers in San Francisco

Finding the best internet provider in your area means knowing what makes a great internet provider. When we assess ISPs for a specific region, we look for internet providers that excel in availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. As one of the most competitive internet landscapes in the country, San Francisco is home to over a dozen internet providers.  While every provider performs differently, each of the following internet providers provides significant city coverage and delivers on one or more of our other core attributes. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps; router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
OAKLAND, CA
viatravelers.com

25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Bay Area-Based Faux-Meat Startup Plagued by Another Round of Layoffs

Redwood City-based Impossible Foods went through another round of layoffs Thursday, eliminating 6 percent of its workforce, San Francisco Business Times reports. This is the second time this year the faux-meat startup has fired employees: In January, 15 employees were also let go, and despite those layoffs, the company then said it still planned to expand its 800-strong workforce.
SARATOGA, CA
SFGate

SFGate

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world's most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

http://SFGate.com

 http://SFGate.com

