Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVE
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
Related
High-flying photos from San Francisco's Fleet Week
Piercingly loud sounds not included.
‘Blowing up’ KGO radio: San Francisco Bay Area loses local gem
"They call this 'blowing up a radio station,'" explained Brad Kava, a journalism professor at Cabrillo College.
sftimes.com
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco
There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
SFMTA installs speed bumps on some San Francisco streets to curb sideshow car exhibitions
Several SF streets have received strategic speed bumps, with more inbound.
WATCH SUNDAY: Blue Angels to soar over SF for Fleet Week 2022
The Navy Blue Angels will show off their amazing stunts in the skies over San Francisco Sunday for Fleet Week 2022. You can watch live here or on our ABC7 News streaming apps.
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Alioto Veronese, the SF DA candidate who thinks Boudin and Jenkins both suck
Alioto Veronese believes he offers voters a credible alternative to all of the major players in San Francisco politics.
SFGate
You Won't Believe How This $12M Mansion Ended Up in Marin County
There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this gorgeous mansion just north of San Francisco. Built in 1904 and listed for $11,950,000, the 5,728-square-foot beauty is already pending sale after just a month on the market. But wait till you hear the story of how the...
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco
The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Internet Providers in San Francisco
Finding the best internet provider in your area means knowing what makes a great internet provider. When we assess ISPs for a specific region, we look for internet providers that excel in availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. As one of the most competitive internet landscapes in the country, San Francisco is home to over a dozen internet providers. While every provider performs differently, each of the following internet providers provides significant city coverage and delivers on one or more of our other core attributes. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps; router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt
Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
viatravelers.com
25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
How the logo for SF's House of Prime Rib ended up on a customer's leg
"To me, it's a silly tattoo. But I genuinely just love the House of Prime Rib."
Mikkeller Bar San Francisco closes after 9 years
Now, the Copenhagen-based beer company only has one remaining U.S. location.
Eater
Bay Area-Based Faux-Meat Startup Plagued by Another Round of Layoffs
Redwood City-based Impossible Foods went through another round of layoffs Thursday, eliminating 6 percent of its workforce, San Francisco Business Times reports. This is the second time this year the faux-meat startup has fired employees: In January, 15 employees were also let go, and despite those layoffs, the company then said it still planned to expand its 800-strong workforce.
Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over S.F. during Fleet Week
For the full schedule of the Fleet Week air show, click here. Fleet Week, which honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. Navy, begins Oct. 3 in San Francisco. Roughly one million people are expected to visit The City and view Fleet Week's festivities. Whether it be during the Blue Angels' air show or the parade of ships, here are the best spots in The City...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 7