Texas State

cbs19.tv

WEEK 7: East Texas high school football scores

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 7 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods. Lancaster 55 - Tyler High 9 (FINAL) Gladewater 22 - Tatum 28 (FINAL) Gilmer 35 - Pleasant Grove 14 (FINAL) Rusk...
cbs19.tv

Beto O'Rourke vows to get rid of STAAR test if elected - can he?

TEXAS, USA — As Election Day draws nearer, candidates are making big promises on the campaign trail, including Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. One of his promises is to get rid of the STAAR test if he ousts Gov. Greg Abbott. But can he?. “I’m going to ensure...
