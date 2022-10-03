Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
tokenist.com
Crypto Payment Apps Market Size Expected to Reach $2.15B by 2030: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The global crypto payment app market cap is expected to hit $2.15 billion from 2022 to 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, according to a new research report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the burgeoning crypto market and its potential to replace fiat currencies.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says Big Move Imminent for Bitcoin, Predicts BTC Will Outperform Altcoin Market
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the crypto bull market last year says Bitcoin (BTC) could be days away from witnessing extreme volatility. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 614,600 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close eye on Bitcoin’s trading volume, which he notes is seeing significant increases across crypto exchanges.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move
The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
americanbankingnews.com
