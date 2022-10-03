ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Grant announced for nonprofit's energy efficiency program

CHICAGO - There is a big boost for Latino and Black contractors to retrofit housing for under-served communities. Wells Fargo is granting the nonprofit "Elevate" $3 million for their efficient energy program. The goal is to help these homes reduce utility bills. "The climate crisis of clean air and water...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes

CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
fox32chicago.com

Cook County Health, US Navy expands training partnership

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County Health and the U.S. Navy are expanding their training partnership. The program trains naval medical providers and supports clinical care at Stroger Hospital in Chicago. The partnership allows naval professionals to have real-life trauma care training prior to deployment. "Expanding on this partnership, which...
fox32chicago.com

Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
fox32chicago.com

Man accused of damaging Chicago abortion clinics charged in federal court

CHICAGO - A man who has already admitted damaging two Chicago clinics that provide abortion services — and who has been suspected of additional attacks — now faces federal prosecution, court records show. Michael Barron, 40, is charged with one misdemeanor count alleging he damaged a Planned Parenthood...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
fox32chicago.com

Honoring Hispanic culture at Pilsen's National Museum of Mexican Art

CHICAGO - Hispanic Heritage Month is all about learning and sharing culture. FOX 32’s Roseanne Tellez takes us to one of her favorite places, a treasure on Chicago's Lower West Side to do just that. The National Museum of Mexican Art in the heart of Pilsen is the largest...
fox32chicago.com

First deer legally harvested by a hunter in Chicago during modern time

CHICAGO - Jose Guzman set up his portable tree stand before dawn Sunday 25 feet off the ground, then hunted into Chicago history at William Powers State Recreation Area on Chicago’s Southeast Side. At 7 a.m., Guzman used his crossbow to harvest the first deer taken legally by a...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
