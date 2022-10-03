Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus moneyJake WellsCook County, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Celebrate National Faith and Blue Weekend with Aurora police
Aurora police host National Faith and Blue Weekend. The celebrations is being held at the Aurora Police Department in hopes of bringing together law enforcement and the communities they serve.
fox32chicago.com
Grant announced for nonprofit's energy efficiency program
CHICAGO - There is a big boost for Latino and Black contractors to retrofit housing for under-served communities. Wells Fargo is granting the nonprofit "Elevate" $3 million for their efficient energy program. The goal is to help these homes reduce utility bills. "The climate crisis of clean air and water...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County residents can now apply for $500 a month through guaranteed income program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County has begun accepting applications for a new economic aid program that will send cash to thousands of residents. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program will send $500 to more than 3,200 Cook County residents each month for the next two years. Participants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Cook County Health, US Navy expands training partnership
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County Health and the U.S. Navy are expanding their training partnership. The program trains naval medical providers and supports clinical care at Stroger Hospital in Chicago. The partnership allows naval professionals to have real-life trauma care training prior to deployment. "Expanding on this partnership, which...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights veteran gifted new roof from Habitat for Humanity: 'Thank you'
CHICAGO - An Army veteran in Chicago Heights is getting a new roof Thursday. A local crew is working fast and for free as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Home Repair Program. Workers started ripping off the old shingles on the brick house early Thursday morning and will complete the project in one day.
fox32chicago.com
Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago jobs: UPS hiring 8,000 seasonal employees, 300 permanent drivers in the area
CHICAGO - A new jobs report shows unemployment has dropped to 3.5 percent — just as holiday hiring gets going. A White House economic advisor says this means that workers have more bargaining power. One company putting up a huge ‘Help Wanted’ sign is UPS. The company...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
'Spotlite Project' tracks police-involved shooting incidents across Illinois
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - There is now a statewide registry tracking police officers' use of force. The online database, called the Spotlite Project, tracks police-involved shooting incidents. From 2014 to 2021, there were 694 police-involved cases of use of force — 62 percent are in Cook County alone. This...
fox32chicago.com
Some Chicago police misconduct complaints will now be handled by independent mediators
CHICAGO - Some low-level misconduct complaints against Chicago police officers will be handled by independent mediators in a six-month pilot program that aims to speed up misconduct investigations and rebuild the public’s trust in police, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced Wednesday. Mediators from the Center for Conflict Resolution,...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of damaging Chicago abortion clinics charged in federal court
CHICAGO - A man who has already admitted damaging two Chicago clinics that provide abortion services — and who has been suspected of additional attacks — now faces federal prosecution, court records show. Michael Barron, 40, is charged with one misdemeanor count alleging he damaged a Planned Parenthood...
fox32chicago.com
Silenced Prey: Chicago's unsolved strangulation murders of women
Since 1955, at least 51 women have been strangled to death in Chicago. Many of these cases have gone unsolved for years. FOX 32's Anita Padilla speaks with retired CPD detective Gerald Hamilton who still searches for answers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Suburban moms urge voters to cast ballots for candidates in favor of gun control
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Suburban moms joined lawmakers Thursday to demand gun violence prevention. The group called "Moms Demand Action" and several suburban lawmakers are calling for more common sense gun laws. They joined "Gun Violence Prevention," a PAC, to support legislators who advocate for gun reform legislation. "It has...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
fox32chicago.com
Early voting in Chicago begins on Friday
Early voting in the city of Chicago begins on Friday. Suburban Cook County residents can vote early in-person starting Oct. 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Honoring Hispanic culture at Pilsen's National Museum of Mexican Art
CHICAGO - Hispanic Heritage Month is all about learning and sharing culture. FOX 32’s Roseanne Tellez takes us to one of her favorite places, a treasure on Chicago's Lower West Side to do just that. The National Museum of Mexican Art in the heart of Pilsen is the largest...
fox32chicago.com
First deer legally harvested by a hunter in Chicago during modern time
CHICAGO - Jose Guzman set up his portable tree stand before dawn Sunday 25 feet off the ground, then hunted into Chicago history at William Powers State Recreation Area on Chicago’s Southeast Side. At 7 a.m., Guzman used his crossbow to harvest the first deer taken legally by a...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Plainfield 'Stranger Things' display reopens amid controversy with visitors showing up in costume
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - After receiving approval from the City of Joliet, a popular Halloween display in Plainfield reopened Friday night. A home in the southwest suburb started gaining attention after the homeowners decorated it in the theme of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things." It quickly became an internet sensation,...
Comments / 1