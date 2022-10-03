ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedron (HDRN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003

Ferro Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FER)

GPEX (GPX) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

GPEX (GPX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, GPEX has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. GPEX has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $20,824.00 worth of GPEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

sETH2 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,679.00 (SETH2)

AddMeFast (AMF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,535.00

Ethernity Achieves Market Cap of $49.93 Million (ERN)

Ethernity (ERN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ethernity has a total market cap of $49.93 million and $3.53 million worth of Ethernity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethernity has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00015443 BTC on major exchanges.
Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Boba Network (BOBA) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Safuu (SAFUU) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Safuu has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Safuu token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Bit2Me Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.48 Million (B2M)

Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)

Metawar Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $620,076.00

Mango (MNGO) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Bogged (BOG) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Bogged (BOG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Bogged token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bogged has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bogged has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $9,900.00 worth of Bogged was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
