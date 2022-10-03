Read full article on original website
Hate crimes in Colorado happen more often than anyone thought, new survey finds
A couple years ago, Denver Deputy District Attorney Bilal Aziz took a man to trial on a hate crime charge after he attacked two Hispanic men. “These kinds of cases are hard to win. Not because of the crime, but because of the push back from the jury,” Aziz said. “Proving someone committed a crime because of racial bias is a challenge.”
