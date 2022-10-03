Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Odds of $0.64 in 8 years are…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Have your ever heard of a joke that outstayed its welcome? Yeah, you too, right? Well, many would say that the likes of Dogecoin are in the same league too. It started as a joke and well, maybe it still is. However, there are many who would disagree with the same. Especially when there is an argument to be made about the likes of DOGE evolving with the times.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Hits Seven-Year High, Flashing 2015 and 2019 Bottom Signal: Quant Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) is flashing a metric reminiscent of previous bear-market bottoms, according to Ki Young Ju, the chief executive of on-chain insights firm CryptoQuant. Ju notes on Twitter that BTC’s accumulation level has reached a seven-year high. “Over 6-month-old Bitcoins now take 74% of the realized cap. It was...
americanbankingnews.com
Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,418.45 (RETH)
Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,418.45 or 0.06992614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and $822,507.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Safuu (SAFUU) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges
Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Safuu has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Safuu token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Bit2Me Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.48 Million (B2M)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
C2X (CTX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.36 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.94 Million
PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PEGONetwork token can now be purchased for about $22.30 or 0.00109684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEGONetwork has a total market cap of $41.94 million and $12,556.00 worth of PEGONetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEGONetwork has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
RSS3 (RSS3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.42 Million
RSS3 (RSS3) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, RSS3 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSS3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. RSS3 has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $756,491.00 worth of RSS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Comments / 0