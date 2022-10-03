ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bctd.news

Bitcoin Starts to Outperform Most Major Assets; Mike McGlone

Bloomberg Intelligence released Cryptos Outlook October edition, which mentions positive trends in the crypto market. According to senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone, amid the rate hikes by more central banks, we see the tendency resuming for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to get ahead of most major assets.
dailyhodl.com

$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund

One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
americanbankingnews.com

Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,418.45 (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,418.45 or 0.06992614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and $822,507.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
americanbankingnews.com

Metawar Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (METAWAR)
americanbankingnews.com

Safuu (SAFUU) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Safuu has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Safuu token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003
americanbankingnews.com

Ferro Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FER)

Ferro Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FER)
americanbankingnews.com

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges
americanbankingnews.com

sETH2 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,679.00 (SETH2)

sETH2 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,679.00 (SETH2)
americanbankingnews.com

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com

Ethernity Achieves Market Cap of $49.93 Million (ERN)

Ethernity (ERN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ethernity has a total market cap of $49.93 million and $3.53 million worth of Ethernity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethernity has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00015443 BTC on major exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com

Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million
americanbankingnews.com

Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million
americanbankingnews.com

Metacraft Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (MCT)

Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Metacraft has a total market capitalization of $45.24 million and $1.74 million worth of Metacraft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metacraft has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metacraft token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com

Hedron (HDRN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million

Hedron (HDRN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million
americanbankingnews.com

Mango (MNGO) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Mango (MNGO) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges
