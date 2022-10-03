ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your morning headlines from WJCL. Savannah police have confirmed that "several small objects that appear to be bone" have been found at a construction site in downtown Savannah. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets.
More beautiful October weather. Tracking tropical development

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The perfect October weather will continue today with high pressure-system over the southeast. There will be lots of sun today with high thin clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be a few degrees warmer today with most areas in the low to mid-80s and mid-70s at the beach.
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — All roadways have reopened following a deadly traffic collision Friday morning has caused police to shut down the west end of Highway 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard going toward Thunderbolt. Traffic traveling east on Highway 80 is being diverted to Johnny Mercer Boulevard while traffic...
Tigers take down the Dragons on homecoming, 28-14

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers defeated the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons 28-14 for their homecoming game Saturday afternoon. The Dragons would score the first touchdown of the game with under three minutes left in the first quarter. Savannah State would respond late in the second quarter, scoring their first touchdown with a minute left in the first half.
