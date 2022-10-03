Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
GALLERY: Family photos of Quinton Simon, missing Savannah toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Quinton Simon went missing from his Buckhalter Road home Wednesday morning. Police continue to search for the 20-month-old child. The following photos were shared with WJCL by his family. For more information on the caseclick here.
My Veterans Place Savannah provides free meals, resources to veterans facing homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Several local veterans facing housing insecurities received a helping hand on Saturday. My Veterans Place Savannah, a local nonprofit, held a cookout at The Cove at Dundee. It’s a community of tiny homes for veterans. In addition to free food and hygiene products, MVPS also...
Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your morning headlines from WJCL. Savannah police have confirmed that "several small objects that appear to be bone" have been found at a construction site in downtown Savannah. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets.
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
City of Tybee Island being sued over handling of short term vacation rentals
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — The city of Tybee Island is being sued over its handling of short-term vacation rentals. Tybee Alliance, a coalition of vacation rental owners, management agents, realtors and local residents, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday. The chair of Tybee Alliance, Dusty Church, who also works at...
Come hungry! The 28th Annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival gets underway tomorrow
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Get ready for some good food and fun. The 28th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival kicks off Friday, October 7. It’s happening at Henry Chambers Waterfront Park. Come hungry because the two-day event will feature freshly caught shrimp and unique shrimp dishes from the region’s best...
REO Speedwagon coming to Savannah. Tickets on sale now for Johnny Mercer Theatre performance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Larry the Cable Guy performs with REO Speedwagon. Prominent 70s and 80s rock band REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hostess City of the South. The band will perform Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Savannah Civic Center's Johnny Mercer Theatre. The band has...
Here's how you can be in a movie starring Channing Tatum, Scarlett Johansson shooting near Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two of Hollywood's biggest names are set to film starting next month near Savannah. And you could be in the movie with them. According to Rose Locke Casting, 'Project Artemis' has shooting dates set on Tybee Island and in Pooler beginning Tuesday, November 29 and continuing until Wednesday, December 7.
Savannah State University kicks off homecoming weekend bringing in people from all over
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State University has been celebrating homecoming all week on campus. With the arrival of the weekend, Friday events ahead of the big game bring alumni, students and the entire community of Savannah together. The university hosted its traditional parade, a fish fry and a Greek...
First responder, widow of Army Ranger receives free house in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — A local first responder received a major surprise in Rincon on Thursday. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit, gave Miranda Briggs a mortgage-free home. Teary-eyed, Briggs and her daughter arrived to see dozens of community members waving American flags along the street of her new home...
Missing in Beaufort County: Authorities searching for 81-year-old man who vanished Thursday
DALE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man. Joe Nathan Glover, 81, was reported missing from his Spann Circle home in the Dale community on Thursday. Glover is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with...
Court documents show friction between Savannah toddler's mother, grandmother before disappearance
Update 8:35 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement Saturday morning:. “Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance. We appreciate everyone’s offers of assistance, but we are not in need of volunteers. FBI assistance continues.”
More beautiful October weather. Tracking tropical development
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The perfect October weather will continue today with high pressure-system over the southeast. There will be lots of sun today with high thin clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be a few degrees warmer today with most areas in the low to mid-80s and mid-70s at the beach.
'Roaring Loud': Savannah State University celebrates homecoming with pep rally
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video shows all the pep rally excitement. Savannah State University celebrates homecoming week with a pep rally at Tiger Arena. At the pep rally, there were performances from the Danceline and the university band. "This is the first one where everything is back open, full...
Beaufort County schools report threats involving weapons 1 day after South Carolina shooter hoaxes
On Thursday morning, two separate threats were made toward Beaufort County schools. Update 5:04 p.m.: The threat has been determined not to be credible. The lockdown has since been lifted. Update 4:05 p.m.: The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a threat called into Whale Branch Middle School. The...
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — All roadways have reopened following a deadly traffic collision Friday morning has caused police to shut down the west end of Highway 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard going toward Thunderbolt. Traffic traveling east on Highway 80 is being diverted to Johnny Mercer Boulevard while traffic...
'I hope he's still alive': Police chief gives update on search for missing Chatham County toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 4:30 p.m.:The Chatham County Police Department issued a statement noting search warrants have been executed, with the assistance of the FBI, and the case remains a missing child investigation. Update 1 p.m.: WJCL's Andy Cole conducted an interview with Quinton's grandparents. Watch it below.
For a second day in a row, Beaufort County law enforcement officials respond to school threat
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — On Wednesday morning, two separate threats were made toward Beaufort County schools. At approximately 9 a.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a report of a student, potentially with a weapon, on campus at Battery Creek High School. The school has been placed on lockdown...
Tigers take down the Dragons on homecoming, 28-14
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers defeated the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons 28-14 for their homecoming game Saturday afternoon. The Dragons would score the first touchdown of the game with under three minutes left in the first quarter. Savannah State would respond late in the second quarter, scoring their first touchdown with a minute left in the first half.
