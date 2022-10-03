Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
tokenist.com
Crypto Payment Apps Market Size Expected to Reach $2.15B by 2030: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The global crypto payment app market cap is expected to hit $2.15 billion from 2022 to 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, according to a new research report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the burgeoning crypto market and its potential to replace fiat currencies.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move
The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
americanbankingnews.com
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Hedron (HDRN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million
Hedron (HDRN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million
americanbankingnews.com
Bit2Me Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.48 Million (B2M)
Bit2Me Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.48 Million (B2M)
americanbankingnews.com
Safuu (SAFUU) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges
Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Safuu has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Safuu token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.94 Million
PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PEGONetwork token can now be purchased for about $22.30 or 0.00109684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEGONetwork has a total market cap of $41.94 million and $12,556.00 worth of PEGONetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEGONetwork has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
RSS3 (RSS3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.42 Million
RSS3 (RSS3) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, RSS3 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSS3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. RSS3 has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $756,491.00 worth of RSS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Ethernity Achieves Market Cap of $49.93 Million (ERN)
Ethernity (ERN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ethernity has a total market cap of $49.93 million and $3.53 million worth of Ethernity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethernity has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00015443 BTC on major exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges
Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges
americanbankingnews.com
Bxmi Token (BXMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million
Bxmi Token (BXMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million
americanbankingnews.com
Mango (MNGO) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges
Mango (MNGO) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges
americanbankingnews.com
Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $620,076.00
Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $620,076.00
americanbankingnews.com
Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,418.45 (RETH)
Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,418.45 or 0.06992614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and $822,507.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Bloktopia Trading Down 2.5% This Week (BLOK)
Bloktopia (BLOK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bloktopia token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloktopia has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Bloktopia has a total market cap of $43.31 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bloktopia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million
Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million
americanbankingnews.com
BFG Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $282,830.00 (BFG)
BFG Token (BFG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BFG Token has a total market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $282,830.00 worth of BFG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BFG Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One BFG Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million
Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million
