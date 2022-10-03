ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

75ct
5d ago

my family's comes and are still living in New Mexico and we all speak Spanish when we're all together and we teach our grandchildren to be proud of their heritage and to learn to speak Spanish and English.

Anthony C. Medina
5d ago

I grew up in Taos, New Mexico I had tears in my eyes thinking about my grandparents. I live in Las Cruces, NM, I have to explain the people from Las Cruces the Spanish Language is totally different.

Jenaypenny
4d ago

One most beautiful languages and traditions. We can't let it fade away. we must keep our traditions and language alive and strong. Honor those still here to teach us.

