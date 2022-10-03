ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County approves projects funded by American Rescue Plan Act

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXPYG_0iKYo2z000

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Smith County Commissioner’s Court approved several local projects to be funded by it’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on Monday.

Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder

ARPA was passed during the pandemic to help revitalize the economy. Smith County received $45 million from the plan, according to Smith County.

The biggest project approved is for the City of Winona’s wastewater system. Winona has struggled for years to bring its wastewater system up to state environmental standards but the $3,677,516 plan could change that, said officials. The plan approved Monday will allow wastewater from Winona to be transported to and treated at the East Texas Municipal Utility District’s wastewater treatment plant, said Smith County.

“I was convinced that this was the last water/sewer project that we absolutely needed to get done,” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “It will have the biggest impact on a rural community in Smith County.”

5 arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State Fair

The other projects approved Monday are:

  • $1.263 million for Star Mountain Water Supply in Starrville to build a water well and water plant in order to provide water for new developments
  • $897,325 for the City of Lindale for a water lift station and force main for the buisness park on interstate 20
  • $820,000 to upgrade 39 vehicles from Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshal’s Office and Constables Offices with gear such as lights, bumpers, radios and IT equipment
  • $600,000 to bring Wright City Water Supply Company up to state water quality standards by securing two water filtration systems
  • $500,000 to renovate a 9,800-square-foot children’s mental health care wing at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County
  • $130,000 for the creation and renovation of a space for the Smith County Veteran Services Office at Camp V, a nonprofit that helps veterans.
  • $90,000 for the Smith County IT Department to purchase additional security software licenses to increase the digital security of the county.

According to Smith County’s American Rescue Plan Act webpage, the $45 million must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0iKYo2z000


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Pittsburg gets state housing grant to help low-income families

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Low-income families in Pittsburg have a new solution when it comes to affordable housing. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs provided the city of Pittsburg with a grant to help families in the community with assistance rebuilding their homes. Homeowners who are found to be eligible for this grant […]
PITTSBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Lindale, TX
City
Parker, TX
County
Smith County, TX
City
Winona, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#East Texas#Water Treatment#Economy#Texas State#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#American#Fire Marshal S Office
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas Rose Festival, Yellow Rose Gala Foundation selling painting to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation and Texas Rose Festival came together for the presentation of the art piece “Growth,” at the Tyler Rose Museum. The artists of “Growth” are Deborah Hartigan Viestenz and Ariana Bradley. They created this piece for the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation. Their vision is to […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Winnsboro Fire Department

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back went to Winnsboro Fire Department on Thursday to honor the firefighters for their bravery and service to the community. Fire Chief Mark Griffin said its refreshing to be with people who want to volunteer to serve their community. “We’ve got a good core group of men in the […]
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas senior surprised with motorcycle ride

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas senior received a sweet surprise recently. Barbara Kelly has a youthful spirit and was a motorcyclist for more than 20 years. She owned a Yamaha and had about six different motorcycles in the past. Kelly lives at The Hamptons of Tyler senior living, and the staff decided to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler woman enters national horror contest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jeanie Gallegly of Tyler says she has entered into the Face of Horror contest, meaning she’s competing with horror fans around the country for a grand prize of $13,000. “I’ve been scared and scary since 1969! I grew up with my older brothers pulling my ankles from under the bed, holding […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler residents frustrated about Cambridge Road improvement project

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Residents and drivers who often encounter the Cambridge Road Improvement Project in Tyler are frustrated. The construction is causing people to take extensive detours and experience traffic delays.  The City of Tyler came up with the project to benefit people in the area. Cambridge Road is being widened and crews are adding a […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas State Fair breaks records despite rising inflation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair wrapped up on Sunday after a 10-day run. The fair’s president, John Sykes, said despite families being impacted by inflation, the attractions still saw a bigger turnout than ever. “Our entries this year in all of our contests– in some areas, they even quadrupled the number […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mount Pleasant Fire Department saves dog from house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Fire Department said that they rescued a dog from a house fire on Pecan Street, Friday morning. Mount Pleasant shared several photos on Facebook of firefighters entering the smoking house and saving their new furry friend. Mount Pleasant Police Department and Animal Control also responded to the scene, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy