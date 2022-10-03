Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,418.45 or 0.06992614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and $822,507.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

