Ryan Downer
5d ago

so once again tax payers like myself (I live on NE Glisan ) are in the hook because city officials refuse to do anything substantial besides the occasional obligatory sweep. can we ask just stop paying it taxes. I know it would be a whole community effort, but...?

Tara Lee Christensen
5d ago

This is dangerous for us all. It's Krazy. This world just seems to have more and more people that just don't care no more. 😕😕😕

Jerry Louis
5d ago

hopefully all the homeless were arrested and charged for damages oh wait we live in a democratic State the taxpayers have to pay for all the mooches and deadbeats I forgot

