ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund

One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Ethernity Achieves Market Cap of $49.93 Million (ERN)

Ethernity (ERN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ethernity has a total market cap of $49.93 million and $3.53 million worth of Ethernity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethernity has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00015443 BTC on major exchanges.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Bit2Me Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.48 Million (B2M)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Btm
americanbankingnews.com

RSS3 (RSS3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.42 Million

RSS3 (RSS3) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, RSS3 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSS3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. RSS3 has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $756,491.00 worth of RSS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,418.45 (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,418.45 or 0.06992614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and $822,507.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
americanbankingnews.com

PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.94 Million

PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PEGONetwork token can now be purchased for about $22.30 or 0.00109684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEGONetwork has a total market cap of $41.94 million and $12,556.00 worth of PEGONetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEGONetwork has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

C2X (CTX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.36 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Safuu (SAFUU) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Safuu has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Safuu token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Bloktopia Trading Down 2.5% This Week (BLOK)

Bloktopia (BLOK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bloktopia token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloktopia has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Bloktopia has a total market cap of $43.31 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bloktopia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $620,076.00

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Bxmi Token (BXMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

GPEX (GPX) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

GPEX (GPX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, GPEX has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. GPEX has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $20,824.00 worth of GPEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy