dailyhodl.com
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
americanbankingnews.com
Ethernity Achieves Market Cap of $49.93 Million (ERN)
Ethernity (ERN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ethernity has a total market cap of $49.93 million and $3.53 million worth of Ethernity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethernity has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00015443 BTC on major exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)
americanbankingnews.com
Bit2Me Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.48 Million (B2M)
americanbankingnews.com
RSS3 (RSS3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.42 Million
RSS3 (RSS3) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, RSS3 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSS3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. RSS3 has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $756,491.00 worth of RSS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in October
Investors should be watching the performance of Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP over the next 30 days.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
americanbankingnews.com
Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,418.45 (RETH)
Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,418.45 or 0.06992614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and $822,507.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.94 Million
PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PEGONetwork token can now be purchased for about $22.30 or 0.00109684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEGONetwork has a total market cap of $41.94 million and $12,556.00 worth of PEGONetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEGONetwork has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
C2X (CTX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.36 Million
americanbankingnews.com
Safuu (SAFUU) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges
Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Safuu has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Safuu token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million
americanbankingnews.com
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003
americanbankingnews.com
Bloktopia Trading Down 2.5% This Week (BLOK)
Bloktopia (BLOK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bloktopia token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloktopia has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Bloktopia has a total market cap of $43.31 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bloktopia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million
americanbankingnews.com
Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges
americanbankingnews.com
Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $620,076.00
americanbankingnews.com
Bxmi Token (BXMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million
americanbankingnews.com
GPEX (GPX) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week
GPEX (GPX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, GPEX has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. GPEX has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $20,824.00 worth of GPEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
